LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump abrar-ahmed bank liquidation Maharashtra FALTA Helle Lyng iPhone 18 Pro aap Brent crude
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Fuel prices remained in focus on Tuesday with the world oil markets again grappling with developments pertaining to Iran and the Middle East. Brent crude fell below the $111 mark, but traders are wary of a fresh flare-up that could jeopardise the world oil supply. For Indians, petrol and diesel prices mean far more than fuel for their vehicles. Common expenses such as travel, cabs, groceries, and delivery are directly affected by the movement of rupee and crude oil prices.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 10:36 IST

Fuel Rates Today, May 20, 2026: As global oil markets continue to absorb the impact of the latest geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the U.S., petrol prices in several Indian metro cities have come under the lens on May 20. While crude oil prices have eased marginally on early trade, fears over the Strait of Hormuz and general Middle East instability keep the energy markets edgy. 

Brent crude dipped 0.78% and was trading around $110.4 per barrel, and WTI crude also hovered near $103.5 per barrel after United States President Donald Trump warned of possible new military actions against Iran if peace conditions are not met. 

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ But Says War Could End ‘Very Quickly’ As Tehran ‘Wants A Deal So Badly’

You Might Be Interested In

Petrol and Diesel Prices Steady Today a Day After a Steep Rise in Major Cities

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady in all the major Indian cities on Wednesday, May 20, following an increase of nearly 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This hike by oil marketing companies came just after they raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 a litre last week.

Let’s take a look at the current rates of petrol, diesel and LPG prices in major Indian cities today.

Petrol Prices Today On May 20

City Petrol Price (Per Litre)
New Delhi ₹98.64
Mumbai ₹107.59
Chennai ₹104.51
Hyderabad ₹111.84
Kolkata ₹109.70
Gurgaon ₹99.51
Noida ₹98.49
Bengaluru ₹107.16
Bhubaneswar ₹105.25
Chandigarh ₹98.12
Jaipur ₹108.55
Lucknow ₹98.39
Patna ₹110.09

Diesel Prices Today On May 20

City Diesel Price (Per Litre)
New Delhi ₹91.58
Mumbai ₹94.08
Chennai ₹96.13
Hyderabad ₹99.95
Kolkata ₹96.07
Gurgaon ₹92.01
Noida ₹91.81
Bengaluru ₹95.04
Bhubaneswar ₹96.83
Chandigarh ₹86.09
Jaipur ₹93.81
Lucknow ₹91.72
Patna ₹96.11

LPG Cylinder Prices Today On May 20

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg)
New Delhi ₹913.00 ₹3,071.50
Mumbai ₹912.50 ₹3,024.00
Chennai ₹928.50 ₹3,237.00
Hyderabad ₹965.00 ₹3,315.00
Kolkata ₹939.00 ₹3,202.00
Gurgaon ₹921.50 ₹3,088.00
Bengaluru ₹915.50 ₹3,152.00
Chandigarh ₹922.50 ₹3,092.50
Lucknow ₹950.50 ₹3,194.00
Patna ₹1,002.50 ₹3,346.50

How Are Fuel Prices Determined In India?

Daily revisions by oil marketing companies are effected every day at 6 AM depending on global oil prices and the value of the rupee against the dollar.

That is why slight fluctuations in the cost of oil, exchange rate or unrest between countries impact fuel prices paid by consumers in the country.

Also Read: Nifty At 20,500 In Bear Case? JPMorgan Flags Oil Price Shock And Iran Conflict As Major FY27 Market Risks

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities
Tags: business newsDiesel pricefuel rates todayLPG Pricepetrol price

RELATED News

What Will the Stock Market Look Like Today? Sensex Crashes, Nifty Slips; 5 Big Reasons Why Dalal Street Is Under Pressure

Nifty At 20,500 In Bear Case? JPMorgan Flags Oil Price Shock And Iran Conflict As Major FY27 Market Risks

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Starts In the Red As Bears Gatecrash Wednesday Trade; Sensex Cracks Over 500 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,500

Stocks To Watch Today, May 20: BPCL, Hindalco, Wipro, Ola Electric, Mankind Pharma, Bosch And More In Focus After Q4 Earnings

Stock Market Outlook Today: Weak Rupee, Oil Prices And IT Stocks In Focus — Can Dalal Street Recover?

LATEST NEWS

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Expected Today at chseodisha.nic.in: Check Arts, Science, Commerce Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage and Supplementary Exam Details

Meta Begins 8,000 Job Cuts, Singapore Employees Get Heartbreaking 4 AM Layoff Email

JPMorgan’s Lorna Hajdini Sues Chirayu Rana For Defamation Over ‘Sex Slave’ Allegations

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 63: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 15 Lakh Despite OTT Release Buzz

Idaho Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Russ Fulcher vs Andy Briner

Alabama Election Results: Check Live Updates For US Primaries – Candidates, Key Races, Winners, Leading Candidates | Tommy Tuberville, Jared Hudson, Steve Marshall, Barry Moore

Karuppu Box Office Collection Day 5: Suriya Film Nears Rs 100 Crore India Net, Crosses Rs 160 Crore Worldwide Milestone

Pennsylvania Election Results Live Updates: AOC Backing Helps Chris Rabb Win Pennsylvania Democratic Primary

Kentucky Election Results: Did Thomas Massie Win Kentucky Primary? Donald Trump-Backed Ed Gallrein Stuns Republican Congressman In Major Upset

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

QUICK LINKS