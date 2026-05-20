Petrol, Diesel Prices Today May 20: Check Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai And Other Cities

Fuel Rates Today, May 20, 2026: As global oil markets continue to absorb the impact of the latest geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the U.S., petrol prices in several Indian metro cities have come under the lens on May 20. While crude oil prices have eased marginally on early trade, fears over the Strait of Hormuz and general Middle East instability keep the energy markets edgy.

Brent crude dipped 0.78% and was trading around $110.4 per barrel, and WTI crude also hovered near $103.5 per barrel after United States President Donald Trump warned of possible new military actions against Iran if peace conditions are not met.

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ But Says War Could End ‘Very Quickly’ As Tehran ‘Wants A Deal So Badly’

Petrol and Diesel Prices Steady Today a Day After a Steep Rise in Major Cities

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady in all the major Indian cities on Wednesday, May 20, following an increase of nearly 90 paise per litre on Tuesday. This hike by oil marketing companies came just after they raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 a litre last week.

Let’s take a look at the current rates of petrol, diesel and LPG prices in major Indian cities today.

Petrol Prices Today On May 20

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) New Delhi ₹98.64 Mumbai ₹107.59 Chennai ₹104.51 Hyderabad ₹111.84 Kolkata ₹109.70 Gurgaon ₹99.51 Noida ₹98.49 Bengaluru ₹107.16 Bhubaneswar ₹105.25 Chandigarh ₹98.12 Jaipur ₹108.55 Lucknow ₹98.39 Patna ₹110.09

Diesel Prices Today On May 20

City Diesel Price (Per Litre) New Delhi ₹91.58 Mumbai ₹94.08 Chennai ₹96.13 Hyderabad ₹99.95 Kolkata ₹96.07 Gurgaon ₹92.01 Noida ₹91.81 Bengaluru ₹95.04 Bhubaneswar ₹96.83 Chandigarh ₹86.09 Jaipur ₹93.81 Lucknow ₹91.72 Patna ₹96.11

LPG Cylinder Prices Today On May 20

City Domestic LPG (14.2 Kg) Commercial LPG (19 Kg) New Delhi ₹913.00 ₹3,071.50 Mumbai ₹912.50 ₹3,024.00 Chennai ₹928.50 ₹3,237.00 Hyderabad ₹965.00 ₹3,315.00 Kolkata ₹939.00 ₹3,202.00 Gurgaon ₹921.50 ₹3,088.00 Bengaluru ₹915.50 ₹3,152.00 Chandigarh ₹922.50 ₹3,092.50 Lucknow ₹950.50 ₹3,194.00 Patna ₹1,002.50 ₹3,346.50

How Are Fuel Prices Determined In India?

Daily revisions by oil marketing companies are effected every day at 6 AM depending on global oil prices and the value of the rupee against the dollar.

That is why slight fluctuations in the cost of oil, exchange rate or unrest between countries impact fuel prices paid by consumers in the country.

Also Read: Nifty At 20,500 In Bear Case? JPMorgan Flags Oil Price Shock And Iran Conflict As Major FY27 Market Risks

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)