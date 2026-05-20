Mark Zuckerberg’s Audio From Meta Meeting Leaked Ahead Of Layoffs, What He Said Will Shock You

Meta Layoffs: Meta has reportedly told its North American employees to work remotely on Wednesday as the company prepares to cut nearly 10% of its global workforce. According to an internal document cited by Reuters, the layoffs will take place in three phases, with affected employees set to receive notification emails at 4 a.m. local time in their respective regions. The AI-led restructuring is expected to impact thousands of workers across the company. The internal memo, reportedly written by Meta’s human resources chief Janelle Gale, said executives would simultaneously announce organizational changes alongside the layoffs. Around 7,000 employees are expected to transition into new positions within the parent company of Facebook and Instagram.

“As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures,” Gale said, according to Reuters.

“We’re now at the stage where many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership,” she added.

Meta Employees Describe Office Atmosphere As ‘Chaos’

Ahead of the layoffs, uncertainty reportedly spread across Meta offices. One employee told US media that morale inside the company had deteriorated sharply as workers feared losing their jobs.

“I am generally dissatisfied with leadership and angry,” the unnamed employee said.

“This is as anxious and stressed as I have ever been at a job,” the employee added.

Meta began the year with nearly 79,000 employees globally, making the upcoming layoffs one of the largest rounds of job cuts in the company’s history.

Meta Severance Packages And AI Spending Push

The company has previously stated that affected employees would receive severance packages that include at least 16 weeks of base salary, along with an additional two weeks of pay for every extra year worked at the company. Workers will also receive healthcare coverage and career support benefits.

In a memo issued last month, Gale reportedly described the layoffs as part of Meta’s broader effort to “run the company more efficiently” while significantly increasing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Meta has said its capital expenditures could climb to as much as $145 billion this year, driven partly by the expansion of AI data centers and rising memory-related costs.

The company is also expected to conduct additional layoffs later this year, although the timing and scale of future cuts have not yet been finalized.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Viral Audio Recording Leaked

A leaked audio clip in which Zuckerberg is reportedly discussing Meta’s AI strategy and employee monitoring practices has surfaced online.

According to reports, the recording is believed to be from an internal all-hands meeting held on April 30. During the meeting, an employee reportedly questioned Meta’s use of tracking software installed on company-issued computers. The software was allegedly capable of recording mouse movements, clicks and keystrokes.

In the leaked audio, Zuckerberg can allegedly be heard explaining that Meta’s AI systems could learn by observing highly skilled employees carrying out real-world tasks inside the company.

He reportedly argued that analysing internal employee workflows and coding patterns could help Meta develop stronger AI models more quickly than relying on public datasets or outsourced contractors.

NewsX could not independently verify the authenticity of the leaked recording.

Also Read: Thousands Lose Jobs In 2026: Oracle, UPS, Amazon, Meta & Many MNCs Lead Global Layoff Wave