West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

West Bengal Weather Today: West Bengal is currently facing changing weather conditions as in several districts of west Bengal monsoon has came earlier than expected, many districts of west Bengal is experiencing humid temperature, cloudy skies, and rain actively, and the discomfort level is rising. and as suggested by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moisture rich wind is coming from the bay of Bengal, as in Andaman and Nicobar islands monsoon has came 4 days earlier than expected according to weather experts and it is giving high chances for west Bengal to see monsoon very earlier than expected. As the rainfall activity and thunderstorm is developing in various districts of West Bengal. Southern districts like Kolkata and Howrah are facing humid weather condition and on the other hand districts like Purulia and Medinapur may still witness thunderstorms, high winds, and isolated rain showers during evening hours as suggested by weather experts. Weather experts believe that pre monsoon activity is rapidly increasing in the eastern side of India which may be the reason of increase in rainfall activity in the coming days, people in west Bengal are facing high humid temperature even when cloud is in the skies and during the afternoon hours it is causing discomfort among the people of west Bengal.
Kolkata Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Kolkata Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Kolkata Park Street
|35°C
|Humid with cloudy skies
|04:54 AM
|06:12 PM
|10:38 PM
|08:09 AM
|Salt Lake
|34°C
|Warm and humid weather
|04:55 AM
|06:12 PM
|10:39 PM
|08:10 AM
|Dum Dum
|35°C
|Cloudy with rain chances
|04:54 AM
|06:11 PM
|10:37 PM
|08:08 AM
|New Town
|34°C
|Sticky weather conditions
|04:55 AM
|06:12 PM
|10:39 PM
|08:09 AM
|Garia
|33°C
|Humid with isolated showers
|04:55 AM
|06:12 PM
|10:40 PM
|08:10 AM
Howrah Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Howrah Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Howrah Shibpur
|34°C
|Humid and cloudy
|Santragachi
|33°C
|Thunderstorm chances likely
|Bally
|34°C
|Warm and sticky conditions
|Domjur
|33°C
|Cloudy with light rain chances
|Uluberia
|32°C
|Humid weather with gusty winds
Purulia Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Purulia Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Purulia Purulia Town
|37°C
|Hot with thunderstorm chances
|Raghunathpur
|36°C
|Dry heat with cloudy skies
|Baghmundi
|35°C
|Gusty winds and isolated rain
|Jhalda
|36°C
|Warm weather with humidity
|Manbazar
|35°C
|Cloud formation likely
Medinipur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Medinipur Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Midnapore Midnapore Town
|34°C
|Humid with rain activity
|Kharagpur
|35°C
|Cloudy and uncomfortable weather
|Ghatal
|33°C
|Thunderstorm chances possible
|Contai
|32°C
|Coastal humidity and cloudy skies
|Digha
|31°C
|Rainfall activity near coastal areas
Yesterday, 19 May vs Today, 20 May Weather: Which Areas Saw Rain or Humidity Rise?
|Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Weather Change
|Kolkata
|33°C
|35°C
|Humidity increased
|Howrah
|32°C
|34°C
|Cloud cover increased
|Purulia
|35°C
|37°C
|Rising daytime heat
|Medinipur
|32°C
|34°C
|Rainfall chances increased
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life?
The variable weather conditions in West Bengal could continue to impact the movement of transport, outdoor activities, and commutation. The high levels of humidity and rainfall could cause delays in traffic movement in the cities, while thunderstorms could cause disruptions in local trains and visibility on the roads.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Water accumulation in low-lying areas
|Train Movement
|Minor delays during thunderstorms
|Flights
|Visibility issues during heavy rain
|Daily Life
|Humid and uncomfortable outdoor conditions
|Coastal Areas
|Gusty winds and rainfall activity
Residents have been advised to carry rain protection while travelling and remain alert during thunderstorm activity.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Humidity Warnings Explained
Weather warnings have been put out by IMD for various districts of West Bengal due to the likely occurrence of thunderstorm, lightning, strong winds, and rain over the next few days.
|Alert Type
|Details
|Thunderstorm Alert
|Active in multiple districts
|Rainfall Chances
|Moderate to high
|Lightning Warning
|Possible during evening hours
|Coastal Weather Advisory
|Humid conditions continue
|Gusty Wind Alert
|Likely in isolated regions
The forecasters say that the unstable atmosphere along with moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal might keep causing rainfall activity in eastern India.
When Will Monsoon Reach West Bengal?
Meteorologists feel that monsoon activities may start making an entry into some parts of West Bengal around early to mid-June 2026 as pre-monsoon conditions keep strengthening in eastern India.
|Monsoon Forecast Update
|Expected Timeline
|Likely Monsoon Arrival
|Early to Mid-June 2026
|Pre-Monsoon Activity
|Already developing
|Main Signs
|Cloud formation and rising humidity
|Expected Relief
|Rainfall and cooler weather
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? West Bengal Temperature & Rainfall Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|20 May 2026
|31°C – 37°C
|Humid and cloudy weather
|21 May 2026
|31°C – 36°C
|Thunderstorm activity possible
|22 May 2026
|30°C – 36°C
|Rainfall chances increase
|23 May 2026
|30°C – 35°C
|Gusty winds and cloud cover
|24 May 2026
|29°C – 35°C
|Humidity remains high
|25 May 2026
|29°C – 34°C
|Isolated showers possible
|26 May 2026
|29°C – 34°C
|Cloudy weather continues
|27 May 2026
|28°C – 33°C
|Thunderstorms likely
|28 May 2026
|28°C – 33°C
|Rain activity may strengthen
|29 May 2026
|28°C – 32°C
|Humid weather persists
|30 May 2026
|28°C – 32°C
|Frequent cloud formation
|31 May 2026
|27°C – 32°C
|Pre-monsoon activity increases
|1 June 2026
|27°C – 31°C
|Rainfall activity likely
|2 June 2026
|27°C – 31°C
|Cooler and cloudy conditions
|3 June 2026
|26°C – 30°C
|Monsoon-like weather possible
Meteorologists predict that West Bengal will continue seeing weather conditions characterized by high humidity, unstable atmosphere, thunderstorm activity, and precipitation for the next few days, owing to the gradual strengthening of pre-monsoon activity in eastern India. According to meteorologists, moisture-laden winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal are steadily raising the level of humidity in the region. Cities like Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, and Medinipur might continue seeing cloudy skies, humid weather conditions, gusty winds, and light rains, mainly during the evenings and nights. People might experience discomfort owing to high humidity and warmer weather conditions. Meteorologists have also predicted that there would be an increase in thunderstorm activity in certain districts owing to the increase in atmospheric instability. The strengthening of pre-monsoon activity in eastern India is expected to bring about heavy rains and respite from the rising temperatures in the coming weeks.
Also read: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today (19 May 2026): 45°C Heatwave, IMD Issues Alert for Rising Temperature
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