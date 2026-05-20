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Home > Regionals News > West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

West Bengal Weather Report: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, and Medinipur may witness thunderstorms, humidity, cloudy skies, and rainfall activity as pre-monsoon weather strengthens across eastern India.

West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert
West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 11:22 IST

West Bengal Weather Today: West Bengal is currently facing changing weather conditions as in several districts of west Bengal monsoon has came earlier than expected, many districts of west Bengal is experiencing humid temperature, cloudy skies, and rain actively, and the discomfort level is rising. and as suggested by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), moisture rich wind is coming from the bay of Bengal, as in Andaman and Nicobar islands monsoon has came 4 days earlier than expected according to weather experts and it is giving high chances for west Bengal to see monsoon very earlier than expected. As the rainfall activity and thunderstorm is developing in various districts of West Bengal. Southern districts like Kolkata and Howrah are facing humid weather condition and on the other hand districts like Purulia and Medinapur may still witness thunderstorms, high winds, and isolated rain showers during evening hours as suggested by weather experts. Weather experts believe that pre monsoon activity is rapidly increasing in the eastern side of India which may be the reason of increase in rainfall activity in the coming days, people in west Bengal are facing high humid temperature even when cloud is in the skies and during the afternoon hours it is causing discomfort among the people of west Bengal. 

Kolkata Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Kolkata Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Kolkata Park Street 35°C Humid with cloudy skies 04:54 AM 06:12 PM 10:38 PM 08:09 AM
Salt Lake 34°C Warm and humid weather 04:55 AM 06:12 PM 10:39 PM 08:10 AM
Dum Dum 35°C Cloudy with rain chances 04:54 AM 06:11 PM 10:37 PM 08:08 AM
New Town 34°C Sticky weather conditions 04:55 AM 06:12 PM 10:39 PM 08:09 AM
Garia 33°C Humid with isolated showers 04:55 AM 06:12 PM 10:40 PM 08:10 AM

Howrah Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Howrah Region Temperature Weather Condition
Howrah Shibpur 34°C Humid and cloudy
Santragachi 33°C Thunderstorm chances likely
Bally 34°C Warm and sticky conditions
Domjur 33°C Cloudy with light rain chances
Uluberia 32°C Humid weather with gusty winds

Purulia Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Purulia Region Temperature Weather Condition
Purulia Purulia Town 37°C Hot with thunderstorm chances
Raghunathpur 36°C Dry heat with cloudy skies
Baghmundi 35°C Gusty winds and isolated rain
Jhalda 36°C Warm weather with humidity
Manbazar 35°C Cloud formation likely

Medinipur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Medinipur Region Temperature Weather Condition
Midnapore Midnapore Town 34°C Humid with rain activity
Kharagpur 35°C Cloudy and uncomfortable weather
Ghatal 33°C Thunderstorm chances possible
Contai 32°C Coastal humidity and cloudy skies
Digha 31°C Rainfall activity near coastal areas

Yesterday, 19 May vs Today, 20 May Weather: Which Areas Saw Rain or Humidity Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
Kolkata 33°C 35°C Humidity increased
Howrah 32°C 34°C Cloud cover increased
Purulia 35°C 37°C Rising daytime heat
Medinipur 32°C 34°C Rainfall chances increased

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Trains, Traffic & Daily Life?

The variable weather conditions in West Bengal could continue to impact the movement of transport, outdoor activities, and commutation. The high levels of humidity and rainfall could cause delays in traffic movement in the cities, while thunderstorms could cause disruptions in local trains and visibility on the roads.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Water accumulation in low-lying areas
Train Movement Minor delays during thunderstorms
Flights Visibility issues during heavy rain
Daily Life Humid and uncomfortable outdoor conditions
Coastal Areas Gusty winds and rainfall activity

Residents have been advised to carry rain protection while travelling and remain alert during thunderstorm activity.

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What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Thunderstorm & Humidity Warnings Explained

Weather warnings have been put out by IMD for various districts of West Bengal due to the likely occurrence of thunderstorm, lightning, strong winds, and rain over the next few days.

Alert Type Details
Thunderstorm Alert Active in multiple districts
Rainfall Chances Moderate to high
Lightning Warning Possible during evening hours
Coastal Weather Advisory Humid conditions continue
Gusty Wind Alert Likely in isolated regions

The forecasters say that the unstable atmosphere along with moisture influx from the Bay of Bengal might keep causing rainfall activity in eastern India.

When Will Monsoon Reach West Bengal?

Meteorologists feel that monsoon activities may start making an entry into some parts of West Bengal around early to mid-June 2026 as pre-monsoon conditions keep strengthening in eastern India.

Monsoon Forecast Update Expected Timeline
Likely Monsoon Arrival Early to Mid-June 2026
Pre-Monsoon Activity Already developing
Main Signs Cloud formation and rising humidity
Expected Relief Rainfall and cooler weather

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? West Bengal Temperature & Rainfall Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
20 May 2026 31°C – 37°C Humid and cloudy weather
21 May 2026 31°C – 36°C Thunderstorm activity possible
22 May 2026 30°C – 36°C Rainfall chances increase
23 May 2026 30°C – 35°C Gusty winds and cloud cover
24 May 2026 29°C – 35°C Humidity remains high
25 May 2026 29°C – 34°C Isolated showers possible
26 May 2026 29°C – 34°C Cloudy weather continues
27 May 2026 28°C – 33°C Thunderstorms likely
28 May 2026 28°C – 33°C Rain activity may strengthen
29 May 2026 28°C – 32°C Humid weather persists
30 May 2026 28°C – 32°C Frequent cloud formation
31 May 2026 27°C – 32°C Pre-monsoon activity increases
1 June 2026 27°C – 31°C Rainfall activity likely
2 June 2026 27°C – 31°C Cooler and cloudy conditions
3 June 2026 26°C – 30°C Monsoon-like weather possible

Meteorologists predict that West Bengal will continue seeing weather conditions characterized by high humidity, unstable atmosphere, thunderstorm activity, and precipitation for the next few days, owing to the gradual strengthening of pre-monsoon activity in eastern India. According to meteorologists, moisture-laden winds blowing from the Bay of Bengal are steadily raising the level of humidity in the region. Cities like Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia, and Medinipur might continue seeing cloudy skies, humid weather conditions, gusty winds, and light rains, mainly during the evenings and nights. People might experience discomfort owing to high humidity and warmer weather conditions. Meteorologists have also predicted that there would be an increase in thunderstorm activity in certain districts owing to the increase in atmospheric instability. The strengthening of pre-monsoon activity in eastern India is expected to bring about heavy rains and respite from the rising temperatures in the coming weeks.

Also read: Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon Weather Today (19 May 2026): 45°C Heatwave, IMD Issues Alert for Rising Temperature

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West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert
Tags: bengal weather newshowrah weather todayKolkata rain alertmedinipur rain updatepurulia weather forecastwest bengal weather

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West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

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West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert
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West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert
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