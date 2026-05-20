LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap Google earthquake in japan business news giorgia meloni 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

AI-driven restructuring is accelerating global layoffs in 2026, with major companies like Oracle, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and TCS cutting thousands of jobs as automation increasingly replaces human roles.

AI Impact 1.5 lakh jobs
AI Impact 1.5 lakh jobs

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 11:54 IST

Artificial intelligence is developed to make work easier, and, in many ways, it has but right now, in 2026, it is also making work disappear. Across industries and countries, companies are quietly letting go of thousands of employees, replacing human roles with AI tools, automated systems, and leaner workflows. This is not a distant future scenario anymore. It is happening right now, in real time, to real people with real bills to pay. The numbers coming out of 2026 are hard to look at, and harder to ignore. From major tech giants to law firms AI is eliminating a lot of entry-level white-collar jobs 

The Scale of Cuts Is Staggering 

Start with Oracle, the company has let go of roughly 30,000 employees this year. UPS has announced a similar number, around 30,000 planned cuts through restructuring. India’s biggest IT company, TCS, has reportedly reduced its headcount by somewhere between 12,000 and 24,000 people. Citi has cut 20,000 jobs. Amazon has laid off 16,000. Dell has let go of 11,000 employees. Meta, despite posting record profits, has cut 8,000 roles. Chevron has cut another 8,000. Microsoft, which invested heavily in AI through its OpenAI partnership, has still found room to lay off 7,000 of its own employees. 

That is already over 1.5 lakh jobs from just nine companies. 

You Might Be Interested In

Company 

Reported Layoffs in 2026 

Oracle 

~30,000 employees 

UPS 

~30,000 planned cuts 

TCS 

~12,000–24,000 estimated reductions 

Citi 

~20,000 employees 

Amazon 

~16,000 employees 

Dell 

~11,000 employees 

Meta 

~8,000 employees 

Chevron 

~8,000 employees 

Microsoft 

~7,000 employees 

PayPal 

~4,760 employees 

Block 

~4,000 employees 

Atlassian 

~1,600 employees 

Snap 

~1,000 employees 

Epic Games 

~1,000 employees 

Coinbase 

~700 employees 

 

The Smaller Names Add Up Too 

PayPal cut nearly 4,760 jobs. Block, the fintech company founded by Jack Dorsey, let go of 4,000 people. Atlassian, which makes workplace tools like Jira and Trello, cut 1,600. Snap laid off 1,000. Epic Games, one of the biggest names in gaming, also cut 1,000. Coinbase, the crypto exchange, trimmed 700 from its workforce. 

None of these are tiny numbers. These are people with careers, with expertise built over years, now looking for their next move in a job market that itself is being reshaped by the same technology that cost them their jobs. 

AI is the Common Thread 

Not every company blamed AI directly. Some called it “restructuring.” Others said “efficiency improvements.” A few talked about “realigning priorities.” But if you read between the lines across these announcements, the direction is the same. Companies are investing in AI tools and finding they need fewer humans to do the same work. Microsoft building Copilot into everything while cutting 7,000 jobs tells you everything you need to know about which way this is going. 

TCS and other IT firms are a particularly sharp example. These are companies whose core business was providing human labour to solve technology problems. Now the technology is solving the problems itself. 

What Comes Next 

There is no comfortable way to end this story, because it is not over. Most analysts expect the second half of 2026 to bring more cuts, particularly in IT services, customer support, content writing, and mid-level corporate roles. These are exactly the areas where AI has improved the fastest. 

None of this means AI is purely bad. Genuinely useful things are being built. But the gap between “AI creates new jobs” and “AI is taking jobs right now, today” is something that governments, companies, and workers are all struggling to close. The numbers above are the honest picture of where things stand. 

Also Read:  Meta Announces Work From Home: Company To Lay Off 10% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?
Tags: layoff 2026meta layoff

RELATED News

Will VinFast EV Cabs Shake Up The Ola And Uber Market? Rs 8 Per Km Fare Likely To Disrupt Ride-Hailing Space

Skoda Epiq e-SUV Unveiled: Check Expected India Launch, Battery Range, Fast Charging Speed And Full Features

What Are The New Features In iOS 27? Here’s How Apple Intelligence Could Work On iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max

Ai Market To Grow From $15 Billion To $154 Billion By 2028 As AI Systems Demand Faster, Low-Latency Data Transfer

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Prices Revealed? These Countries Come With Cheapest Price Tag

LATEST NEWS

Home Design Ideas for a Stylish and Functional Living Space

IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between RR And LSG? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Hitech City, Secunderabad & Banjara Hills Forecast With IMD Insights

Melodi Trend Returns, But Who Is Giorgia Meloni’s Ex Partner Andrea Giambruno? Reason Behind The Split

Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Closing Soon: Apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in:, Check Direct Link, Fee Payment Rules and Required Documents

Gold And Silver Price Today: Are You Buying Gold Today? Check Latest 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices Across Major Indian Cities

West Bengal Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Kolkata, Howrah, Purulia & Medinipur Brace For Thunderstorms, Humidity & Rain Alert

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?
From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?
From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?
From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

QUICK LINKS