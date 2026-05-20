From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

Artificial intelligence is developed to make work easier, and, in many ways, it has but right now, in 2026, it is also making work disappear. Across industries and countries, companies are quietly letting go of thousands of employees, replacing human roles with AI tools, automated systems, and leaner workflows. This is not a distant future scenario anymore. It is happening right now, in real time, to real people with real bills to pay. The numbers coming out of 2026 are hard to look at, and harder to ignore. From major tech giants to law firms AI is eliminating a lot of entry-level white-collar jobs
The Scale of Cuts Is Staggering
Start with Oracle, the company has let go of roughly 30,000 employees this year. UPS has announced a similar number, around 30,000 planned cuts through restructuring. India’s biggest IT company, TCS, has reportedly reduced its headcount by somewhere between 12,000 and 24,000 people. Citi has cut 20,000 jobs. Amazon has laid off 16,000. Dell has let go of 11,000 employees. Meta, despite posting record profits, has cut 8,000 roles. Chevron has cut another 8,000. Microsoft, which invested heavily in AI through its OpenAI partnership, has still found room to lay off 7,000 of its own employees.
That is already over 1.5 lakh jobs from just nine companies.
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Company
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Reported Layoffs in 2026
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Oracle
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~30,000 employees
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UPS
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~30,000 planned cuts
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TCS
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~12,000–24,000 estimated reductions
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Citi
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~20,000 employees
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Amazon
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~16,000 employees
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Dell
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~11,000 employees
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Meta
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~8,000 employees
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Chevron
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~8,000 employees
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Microsoft
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~7,000 employees
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PayPal
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~4,760 employees
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Block
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~4,000 employees
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Atlassian
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~1,600 employees
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Snap
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~1,000 employees
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Epic Games
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~1,000 employees
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Coinbase
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~700 employees
The Smaller Names Add Up Too
PayPal cut nearly 4,760 jobs. Block, the fintech company founded by Jack Dorsey, let go of 4,000 people. Atlassian, which makes workplace tools like Jira and Trello, cut 1,600. Snap laid off 1,000. Epic Games, one of the biggest names in gaming, also cut 1,000. Coinbase, the crypto exchange, trimmed 700 from its workforce.
None of these are tiny numbers. These are people with careers, with expertise built over years, now looking for their next move in a job market that itself is being reshaped by the same technology that cost them their jobs.
AI is the Common Thread
Not every company blamed AI directly. Some called it “restructuring.” Others said “efficiency improvements.” A few talked about “realigning priorities.” But if you read between the lines across these announcements, the direction is the same. Companies are investing in AI tools and finding they need fewer humans to do the same work. Microsoft building Copilot into everything while cutting 7,000 jobs tells you everything you need to know about which way this is going.
TCS and other IT firms are a particularly sharp example. These are companies whose core business was providing human labour to solve technology problems. Now the technology is solving the problems itself.
What Comes Next
There is no comfortable way to end this story, because it is not over. Most analysts expect the second half of 2026 to bring more cuts, particularly in IT services, customer support, content writing, and mid-level corporate roles. These are exactly the areas where AI has improved the fastest.
None of this means AI is purely bad. Genuinely useful things are being built. But the gap between “AI creates new jobs” and “AI is taking jobs right now, today” is something that governments, companies, and workers are all struggling to close. The numbers above are the honest picture of where things stand.
Also Read: Meta Announces Work From Home: Company To Lay Off 10% Workforce Amid AI-Driven Restructuring
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed