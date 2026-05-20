From Oracle To Meta AI-Driven Restructuring Impacts 1.5 Lakh Employees — Know Is Your Job Safe?

Artificial intelligence is developed to make work easier, and, in many ways, it has but right now, in 2026, it is also making work disappear. Across industries and countries, companies are quietly letting go of thousands of employees, replacing human roles with AI tools, automated systems, and leaner workflows. This is not a distant future scenario anymore. It is happening right now, in real time, to real people with real bills to pay. The numbers coming out of 2026 are hard to look at, and harder to ignore. From major tech giants to law firms AI is eliminating a lot of entry-level white-collar jobs

The Scale of Cuts Is Staggering

Start with Oracle, the company has let go of roughly 30,000 employees this year. UPS has announced a similar number, around 30,000 planned cuts through restructuring. India’s biggest IT company, TCS, has reportedly reduced its headcount by somewhere between 12,000 and 24,000 people. Citi has cut 20,000 jobs. Amazon has laid off 16,000. Dell has let go of 11,000 employees. Meta, despite posting record profits, has cut 8,000 roles. Chevron has cut another 8,000. Microsoft, which invested heavily in AI through its OpenAI partnership, has still found room to lay off 7,000 of its own employees.

Company Reported Layoffs in 2026 Oracle ~30,000 employees UPS ~30,000 planned cuts TCS ~12,000–24,000 estimated reductions Citi ~20,000 employees Amazon ~16,000 employees Dell ~11,000 employees Meta ~8,000 employees Chevron ~8,000 employees Microsoft ~7,000 employees PayPal ~4,760 employees Block ~4,000 employees Atlassian ~1,600 employees Snap ~1,000 employees Epic Games ~1,000 employees Coinbase ~700 employees

The Smaller Names Add Up Too

PayPal cut nearly 4,760 jobs. Block, the fintech company founded by Jack Dorsey, let go of 4,000 people. Atlassian, which makes workplace tools like Jira and Trello, cut 1,600. Snap laid off 1,000. Epic Games, one of the biggest names in gaming, also cut 1,000. Coinbase, the crypto exchange, trimmed 700 from its workforce.

None of these are tiny numbers. These are people with careers, with expertise built over years, now looking for their next move in a job market that itself is being reshaped by the same technology that cost them their jobs.

AI is the Common Thread

Not every company blamed AI directly. Some called it “restructuring.” Others said “efficiency improvements.” A few talked about “realigning priorities.” But if you read between the lines across these announcements, the direction is the same. Companies are investing in AI tools and finding they need fewer humans to do the same work. Microsoft building Copilot into everything while cutting 7,000 jobs tells you everything you need to know about which way this is going.

TCS and other IT firms are a particularly sharp example. These are companies whose core business was providing human labour to solve technology problems. Now the technology is solving the problems itself.

What Comes Next

There is no comfortable way to end this story, because it is not over. Most analysts expect the second half of 2026 to bring more cuts, particularly in IT services, customer support, content writing, and mid-level corporate roles. These are exactly the areas where AI has improved the fastest.

None of this means AI is purely bad. Genuinely useful things are being built. But the gap between “AI creates new jobs” and “AI is taking jobs right now, today” is something that governments, companies, and workers are all struggling to close. The numbers above are the honest picture of where things stand.