What Are The New Features In iOS 27? Here’s How Apple Intelligence Could Work On iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max

Apple has previewed a major set of accessibility updates coming with iOS 27 later this year, bringing several new Apple Intelligence-powered features designed to help users who are blind, have low vision, or rely on assistive tools every day. The company announced that iOS 27 will introduce smarter and more detailed capabilities for VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control and Accessibility Reader. Apple said these updates are focused on making navigation, exploration and personalization much easier while still protecting user privacy through on-device processing. Along with the software announcements, Apple also revealed new features for Apple Vision Pro users to control power wheelchairs using eye tracking and confirmed that automatic subtitles for uncaptioned videos will soon arrive across the Apple ecosystem. The announcements show how heavily Apple is now integrating Apple Intelligence into iOS 27 and its broader accessibility ecosystem.

Tim Cook says Apple Intelligence will improve accessibility while protecting privacy

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the company’s long-standing focus on accessibility while announcing the new iOS 27 features. “Apple’s approach to accessibility is unlike any other,” Cook said. “Now, with Apple Intelligence, we are bringing powerful new capabilities into our accessibility features while maintaining our foundational commitment to privacy by design.”

Sarah Herrlinger, Apple’s senior director of Global Accessibility Policy and Initiatives, also explained how iOS 27 aims to make everyday accessibility tools smarter and easier to use. “The accessibility features our users rely on every day become even more powerful with Apple Intelligence,” she said. “With these updates, we’re bringing new, intuitive options for input, exploration, and personalization, designed to protect users’ privacy at every step.”

VoiceOver in iOS 27 will now describe photos, bills and surroundings in greater detail

One of the biggest accessibility improvements coming with iOS 27 is for VoiceOver, Apple’s screen reader tool used by blind and low-vision users. Apple said VoiceOver will now use Apple Intelligence to provide much more detailed descriptions of images and visual content across the system.

The new Image Explorer feature in iOS 27 will help users understand what appears in photos, scanned bills, documents, personal records and other onscreen images. Apple also announced upgrades to Live Recognition. Users will be able to press the Action button on iPhone and ask questions about what appears in the camera viewfinder.

According to Apple, VoiceOver users can now ask follow-up questions in natural language and receive more detailed visual explanations. This means users will no longer be limited to simple descriptions and can instead interact with the system more conversationally.

Magnifier and Voice Control get smarter with spoken commands and AI support

Apple also announced major updates for the Magnifier app in iOS 27. The app, which is designed for people with low vision, will now use Apple Intelligence to offer visual descriptions and assistive exploration features through a high-contrast interface.

Magnifier will also support spoken controls in iOS 27. Users can say commands like “zoom in” or “turn on flashlight” to control the app without needing to touch the screen. Apple said the app will also work with the Action button so users can quickly ask questions and receive spoken answers about their surroundings.

Apple expands accessibility ecosystem beyond iPhone with subtitles and Vision Pro controls

Apart from iPhone-related updates, Apple also announced that on-device generated subtitles for videos without captions are coming across the Apple ecosystem later this year. This feature is expected to help users better understand content that currently lacks accessibility support.

Apple further revealed that Apple Vision Pro users will soon be able to control compatible power wheelchairs using eye tracking technology. Alongside these iOS 27 announcements, Apple also confirmed that the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone, an adaptive MagSafe accessory designed around accessibility needs, is now available online in three new colors through the Apple Store.

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