iPhone 18 Pro India Price Revealed? Upgraded Camera, Battery, And Display—Check Specs And Launch Timeline

Apple’s next generation flagship series is likely to arrive in September 2026, and the leaks and rumours around the upcoming series that will consist of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have started revealing details regarding possible camera upgrades, design tweaks, battery enhancement, and India specific pricing. The media reports suggest that this year the company may focus on Pro devices whereas the standard device, i.e., iPhone 18, will possibly arrive in early 2027.



iPhone 18 Pro India Price



In terms of India specific pricing, the experts suggest that the company may avoid a major price hike despite dramatic price increases in memory components due to growing AI ventures. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to launch in India in a similar range as the previous iPhone 17 Pro Max generation which started at Rs 1,49,900.



This is good news for Indian buyers who were bracing for a steeper jump. If Apple holds the line on pricing in India, it would signal that the company is serious about protecting its growing market share in the country, even as costs rise globally.



iPhone 18 Design and Display Upgrades



The media reports and leaks suggest that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro will continue with a familiar design language consisting of a triple camera setup on the rear panel. However, some reports claim that the company is working on subtle refinements to the rear panel and frame for a cleaner finish.



One of the key changes expected is on the front panel. Apple is reportedly working on a smaller Dynamic Island. The media reports suggest that the cutout may become nearly 35 per cent narrower compared to the current version. For users who have found Dynamic Island distracting or too prominent, this would be a welcome change.



The company is likely to retain the display sizes. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch display whereas the Pro Max may retain a 6.9-inch display. Reports also suggest that Apple may opt for an upgraded LTPO plus display which will improve power efficiency and help the battery last longer throughout the day.



What About the Camera?



In terms of optics, the iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to feature high quality flagship triple camera setup on the rear panel. However, specific camera details are still emerging; early leaks suggest that enhancements will go beyond minor resolution bumps. More details are expected to unveil in the coming months as the September launch approaches.



Why Is the Standard iPhone 18 Delayed?



The media reports suggest that the company’s decision to launch the standard iPhone 18 to early 2027 is an interesting strategic shift. It suggests Apple wants to use the Pro models to drive the initial wave of hype and sales before launching the more affordable option to market. For consumers who were waiting for a non-Pro upgrade, they need to wait a bit longer.



Also Read: PlayStation Plus Price Hike: Sony To Increase Cost Before GTA 6 Launch? Check New Price And Other Details

