Software To Go Almost Free To Create: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodel Warns Massive Job Cuts In Upcoming Days

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has been speaking for more than a year that AI is about to cut all the entry-level white-collar jobs. Now he has turned his attention from white-collar workers to those who actually build software for a living. While speaking to WSJ Editor-in-chief Emma Tucker at the publication’s 2026 World Economic Forum interview in Davos, Switzerland, he stated that software itself is sliding towards a price floor of essentially zero, and the career built around producing it may not survive the next few years.

He stated, “Software is going to become cheap, maybe essentially free. The premise that you need to amortize a piece of software you build across millions of users, that may start to be false.” He used the interview itself as a thought experiment; an app spun up for a single meeting, costing a few cents, used once, then thrown away. “It just may be very flexible and recyclable.”

What Does Free Software Even Mean?

Amodei is saying that the model is breaking. If AI can write, test, and ship software in minutes at near-zero cost, there is no longer a need to sell the same app to a million people. You could build a custom app for one meeting, one task, or one person, use it, and delete it. The economy flips entirely.

A Warning He Has Repeated Before

This is not the first time Amodei has made headlines with a bold claim about AI and jobs. Over the past year, he has repeatedly warned that AI will hollow out entry-level white-collar work, the kind of jobs that fresh graduates rely on to get their foot in the door. Roles in writing, research, coding support, and data work are all on his list.

But now the warning has moved the chain. It is not just junior employees who should be worried. It is the software companies themselves.

Is He Right?

Amodei is not alone in this way of thinking. Many in the tech industry believe that AI-generated code is already good enough to handle a large portion of routine software tasks. Tools like GitHub Copilot and Anthropic’s own Claude are already writing significant chunks of production code for developers every day.

The question is not really whether AI will change software development. It already is. The real question is how fast, and how many jobs disappear before new ones appear to replace them.

What Comes Next?

Amodei did not offer a clear roadmap for workers caught in this shift. What he did make clear is that the traditional software company, built on big teams, long timelines, and expensive products, may be looking at its final years in its current form.