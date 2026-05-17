Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video Sumit Satish Rastogi crime against women Rajasthan news Bride Burn Injuries cricket and entertainment news Aarti Ravi Anti Islam Rally Africa Health Crisis CNG Price Hike Freelancers Rajdhani Express fire Karuppu Box Office Collection Italy car Dalal Street Beit Shemesh blast video
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

An Australian court, in Adelaide, sentenced Sumit Satish Rastogi an Indian origin massage therapist, to 13 years and 10 months in prison for sexually abusing 61 women at a massage parlour. The court said his offences sort of escalated over nine months, and that the behaviour caused enduring psychological trauma for a number of victims, not just one or two.

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months (Image: @IfindRetards via X)
Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months (Image: @IfindRetards via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-17 13:23 IST

Indian origin masseur Sumit Satish Rastogi has been sentenced to 13 years and 10 months in prison by an Australian court for sexually abusing dozens of women at an Adelaide massage parlour. The 39 year old admitted to the South Australia District Court for making 97 offending during his time at a massage parlour in the Glenelg suburb of the Adelaide fringe. The offences comprised 55 counts of indecent filming and 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault on 61 women. Rastogi, who moved to Adelaide from Delhi in 2011, was arrested in July 2022.

What Did The Court Say?

According to media reports, Judge Carmen Matteo said Rastogi’s actions grew more and more ‘exploitative‘ over time during the sentencing hearing. The court stated that the women were many victims who had developed trust in him during their massage. The abuse became much more serious in the last few months leading up to Rastogi’s arrest, the judge wrote, many victims were unsuspecting women who trusted him during massage sessions. The judge stated that the abuse escalated significantly in the final months before his arrest, with Rastogi allegedly interfering with clients’ clothing and secretly recording invasive footage. The court further remarked that he was also providing massage therapy services, without any formal qualification which adds to the concerns in terms of oversight and regulation of the profession, overall.  

What Did The Victims Say?

Several victims shared their long term emotional and psychological effects ,from the abuse. One of the women testified that the assault had taken place during her honeymoon, and that it was supposed to be a joyful time but it became a traumatic one instead. The whole incident damaged her confidence in male health care professionals and even in her personal life, she added. Other survivors had complained about the length of time the case was taking up, which they said was making it more difficult for them to move on and heal. In the real world, outside the courtroom, victims encouraged women to ‘listen to their gut and report’ if situations felt ‘uncomfortable or inappropriate’.

You Might Be Interested In

Was Sumit Satish Rastogi Mentally Disturbed?

The court also received psychiatric evidence that Rastogi was suffering from voyeuristic disorder, a condition that is associated with sexual arousal from the sight of unsuspecting people. But, Judge Matteo, the diagnosis didn’t excuse what he did or lessen his responsibility for the crimes, he said. Defence lawyers said Rastogi has apologised and showed remorse, but some victims raised doubts about whether that apology was really sincere. The court also directed him to serve a non parole term of 10 years and 10 months, so in practice he won’t be eligible for freedom until 2035. He is also said to be likely facing deportation from Australia, after his prison time.

Also Read: Viral Video: Women Rip Off Their Burqas in Full Public View to Protest Islamist Oppression at UK Rally

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months
Tags: home-hero-pos-7Sumit Satish RastogiSumit Satish Rastogi jailedSumit Satish Rastogi masseur australiaSumit Satish Rastogi newswho is Sumit Satish Rastogi

RELATED News

WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak In Congo And Uganda An International Health Emergency

Viral Video: Social Media Buzzes Over ‘Spy’ Claims At Trump-Xi Jinping Event

Watch Video: Man Crashes Car Into Crowd And Launches Knife Attack In Italy, Leaving 8 Injured

Did Iran Just Strike Israel? Huge Blaze In Beit Shemesh Sparks Attack Rumours; Here Is The Truth

Who is Alex Saab? Venezuela Deports Nicolas Maduro’s ‘Bag Man’ To US For The Second Time

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 17.05.2026, Sambad Dear Wish Sunday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 66J 74054

OnePlus Pauses Latest OxygenOS 16 Update Until Core Issue Is Resolved — Here’s Why

Jodhpur Horror: Years Of Gang-Rape, Blackmail And Harassment Lead To Suicide Of Two Sisters

Weather Update Today 17 May 2026: El Niño Impact On India Weather Forecast With IMD Insights

EPFO Plans Auto-Settlement For Final PF Withdrawals: How It Will Benefit EPF Members

PBKS vs RCB Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dharamshala Weather Rain Alert for PBKS vs RCB IPL Match Today: IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms, Possible Rain Delays at HPCA Stadium

Fuel Panic In Bihar? Long Queues, Petrol Pump Shutdowns And Purchase Limits Spark Chaos After Price Hike

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 61 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months
Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months
Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months
Who Is Sumit Satish Rastogi? Indian Origin Masseur In Australia Jailed For 13 Years Over Abuse Of 61 Women In 9 Months

QUICK LINKS