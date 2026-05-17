US Starting Iran War Again? Flight Patterns Seen Before Feb 28 Attack Spotted Again

US-IRAN WAR: A new surge of U.S. military cargo planes is stirring worries of renewed U.S.-Iran tensions. Some 11 US Air Force C-17 planes were spotted departing Middle East bases to Europe, resembling the flights that preceded previous military strikes on Iranian sites, military observers said. Tehran and Washington are reported to be back at the table on nuclear negotiations, but once again they are failing, and speculation is rising that military action will be launched in a matter of days. As for fears on social media, they grew more dramatic following a brief terror in Israel over an explosion which was later determined to be a planned rocket engine test.

USAF C-17 Cargo Flights Mirror Pre-Strike Military Patterns

The U.S. Air Force is practising the same flight patterns as it did just before the Iran war began on Feb. 28, and the frequency of flights between Europe and the Middle East has been high.

Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Very Bad Time’

Donald Trump had a clear message for Iran: if they don’t come to the table soon, they’re in for “a very bad time.” Speaking with France’s BFMTV, he said Iran knows it’s in their interest to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, things are heating up between Israel and Hezbollah. The Israeli military says it killed two Hamas members involved in the October 7 attacks and launched a series of airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon. The IDF, posting on Telegram, said they hit targets in northern Gaza over the past two weeks, taking out Hamas operatives Hamer Iyad Muhammad Almatouk and Khaled Muhammad Salem Joudeh.

Over in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran says shipping will be back to normal once the dust settles between themselves, the US, and Israel. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, quoted by Mehr news agency, sounded optimistic, but they’re no closer to a real solution yet.

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