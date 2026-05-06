‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold CNN Founder death CNN Founder death cause latest india news Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium air india’ 18k gold
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Donald Trump warns of intensified bombing if Iran rejects ceasefire terms, linking it to reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said that if Iran does not agree to the conditions for the ceasefire, the bombing would begin (IMAGE: X)
Trump said that if Iran does not agree to the conditions for the ceasefire, the bombing would begin (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 21:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that their Operation Epic Fury will be ended and the blockade would allow the Strait of Hormuz to be open to all, if Iran plays ball.

Trump further said that if Iran does not agree to the conditions for the ceasefire, the bombing would begin.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement follows a declaration by the Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on May 5, who said that the new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified.

In a post on X, he said, “The new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified. The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish. We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said that the price rise is attributed to the war, and profiteering and hoarding are unacceptable.

In a post on X, he said, “I am aware of the price increases. Part of it is related to changes in the prices of raw materials or issues connected to the unjust war that people are aware of, but profiteering and hoarding are unacceptable. I have asked the Minister of Justice, in coordination with the judiciary, to take serious action against any violations that disrupt societal peace.”

The threat comes hours after Trump paused the US military’s “Project Freedom” operation to open the Strait of Hormuz, due to “great progress” being made towards a “complete and final agreement with the representatives of Iran”. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: donald trumplatest world newsstrait of hormuztrending newsUS Iran war

RELATED News

What Was Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death? CNN Founder, Who Died At 87, Leaves Behind Massive Empire Worth Billions To His Five Children

Strait of Hormuz Is Now Open, How Will Markets React To The Big US-Iran War Update? Oil Surges, Bitcoin Turns Volatile Amid Escalation Threats

Who Was Ted Turner? Media Mogul Who Founded CNN And Changed Global News Dies At 87

Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

Viral Video: Man Turns His Balcony Into A Pizza Selling Spot In Oslo, Receives 70 Orders In Just 90 Minutes | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

SRH vs PBKS: Why Punjab Kings Are Wearing Black Armbands In Today IPL 2026 Match? Explained

IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya Play In RCB vs MI Match In Raipur? Report Makes Huge Claim

Terrorist attack at Mumbai’s Taj, Trident Hotels? Threat Call Sparks Panic

Viral Video: Man Turns His Balcony Into A Pizza Selling Spot In Oslo, Receives 70 Orders In Just 90 Minutes | WATCH

Should You Buy Gold Today Or Hold Back? Gulf Prices Stay Stable While India Sees Minor Drop

Why Is #SindoorKaBadla Trending On X? Internet Brutally Trolls Pakistan As Khawaja Asif Reacts Hours Before First Anniversary Of Operation Sindoor

Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Beyond Wellness: How HALDIVA INDIA’s Founders Are Building a Brand Rooted in Trust, Transparency & Responsible Living

‘Inspector Avinash’ Season 2 Trailer OUT: Randeep Hooda Returns As Tough Cop In High-Stakes Crime Thriller | Check Release Date, Cast And Streaming Details Inside

What Is The Viral Crayon Trend On Instagram? Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn Join The Fun — Here’s How You Too Can

‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening
‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening
‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening
‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

QUICK LINKS