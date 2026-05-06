‘If They Don’t Agree, The Bombing Starts…’ Donald Trump Warns Iran If Ceasefire Fails, Links Deal To Strait of Hormuz Reopening

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that their Operation Epic Fury will be ended and the blockade would allow the Strait of Hormuz to be open to all, if Iran plays ball.

Trump further said that if Iran does not agree to the conditions for the ceasefire, the bombing would begin.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran. If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

The announcement follows a declaration by the Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf on May 5, who said that the new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified.

In a post on X, he said, “The new equation of the Strait of Hormuz is in the process of being solidified. The security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardized by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade; of course, their evil will diminish. We know full well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America; while we have not even begun yet.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said that the price rise is attributed to the war, and profiteering and hoarding are unacceptable.

In a post on X, he said, “I am aware of the price increases. Part of it is related to changes in the prices of raw materials or issues connected to the unjust war that people are aware of, but profiteering and hoarding are unacceptable. I have asked the Minister of Justice, in coordination with the judiciary, to take serious action against any violations that disrupt societal peace.”

The threat comes hours after Trump paused the US military’s “Project Freedom” operation to open the Strait of Hormuz, due to “great progress” being made towards a “complete and final agreement with the representatives of Iran”.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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