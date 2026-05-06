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Home > World News > Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

Ted Turner, founder of CNN, has passed away at 87. While his cause of death remains undisclosed, Turner’s legacy as the pioneer of 24-hour news and a transformative media force continues to shape global journalism and broadcasting.

Ted Turner dies at 87 (IMAGE: X)
Ted Turner dies at 87 (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-06 20:18 IST

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Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

Ted Turner’s Cause of Death: Ted Turner, the man behind CNN, one of the biggest names in media, has passed away aged 87. Ted Turner was surrounded by his loved ones when he breathed his last on Wednesday, May 6. In an official statement, Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said, “Ted was an intensely hands-on leader, who had an amazing sense of adventure, was fearless and always ready to gamble on a hunch. Ted was the founding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we all stand, and we shall all take a few moments today to recognise Ted and his legacy.” 

Cause of death: How did Ted Turner die? 

Ted Turner’s cause of death has not been revealed yet. NEWSX will keep you updated.  Ted Turner played a significant role in shaping both American politics and culture by inventing Cable News Network, the first-ever 24-hour cable news network in the US. The invention of CNN revolutionised the television news format and set the stage for other channels such as Fox News and MSNBC, now MS Now.

With his mischievous smile and pencil moustache, Turner went into different businesses just like an old west prospector. Turner once owned the Atlanta Braves, calling the baseball team “America’s Team.” Turner came up with Ted’s Montana Grill, which is a chain of restaurants serving bison meat.

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Who was Ted Turner? 

Robert Edward Turner III was born on Nov. 19, 1938, in Cincinnati. His parents were Robert Edward Turner Jr., and Florence Turner. The father of Turner was a rich man, owning his own business of billboard advertising.

In the mid-1970s, he took one of the most important decisions of his life. He was among the first owners of a media corporation that utilised satellite technology to broadcast its station to cable television audiences across the country.

The late 1970s saw the conception of a cable news program that operates 24 hours. It was a remarkable event in the period when “Big Three” network news programs ruled the airwaves, and the notion of news broadcasting as a constant process was far from people’s minds.

Tributes pour in for CNN founder Ted Turner

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Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

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Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

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Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable
Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable
Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable
Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

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