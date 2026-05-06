Ted Turner’s Cause Of Death Revealed? CNN Founder Dies At 87, Tributes Pour In For Media Titan Who Revolutionised American Cable

Ted Turner’s Cause of Death: Ted Turner, the man behind CNN, one of the biggest names in media, has passed away aged 87. Ted Turner was surrounded by his loved ones when he breathed his last on Wednesday, May 6. In an official statement, Mark Thompson, Chairman and CEO of CNN Worldwide, said, “Ted was an intensely hands-on leader, who had an amazing sense of adventure, was fearless and always ready to gamble on a hunch. Ted was the founding spirit of CNN. Ted is the giant on whose shoulders we all stand, and we shall all take a few moments today to recognise Ted and his legacy.”

Cause of death: How did Ted Turner die?

Ted Turner’s cause of death has not been revealed yet. NEWSX will keep you updated. Ted Turner played a significant role in shaping both American politics and culture by inventing Cable News Network, the first-ever 24-hour cable news network in the US. The invention of CNN revolutionised the television news format and set the stage for other channels such as Fox News and MSNBC, now MS Now.

With his mischievous smile and pencil moustache, Turner went into different businesses just like an old west prospector. Turner once owned the Atlanta Braves, calling the baseball team “America’s Team.” Turner came up with Ted’s Montana Grill, which is a chain of restaurants serving bison meat.

Who was Ted Turner?

Robert Edward Turner III was born on Nov. 19, 1938, in Cincinnati. His parents were Robert Edward Turner Jr., and Florence Turner. The father of Turner was a rich man, owning his own business of billboard advertising.

In the mid-1970s, he took one of the most important decisions of his life. He was among the first owners of a media corporation that utilised satellite technology to broadcast its station to cable television audiences across the country.

The late 1970s saw the conception of a cable news program that operates 24 hours. It was a remarkable event in the period when “Big Three” network news programs ruled the airwaves, and the notion of news broadcasting as a constant process was far from people’s minds.

Tributes pour in for CNN founder Ted Turner

We lost a true giant today. Rest in heavenly peace, Ted Turner💔. — Claire S🤍 (@SaintLaurant) May 6, 2026

Thank you for WCW.

R.I.P. Ted Turner 🙏 https://t.co/qhJgdudjeM — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) May 6, 2026

Ted Turner was one of one. His impact on the American media landscape and US sports cannot be overstated. A brilliant entrepreneurial mind, he was at the forefront of so many innovations. In the definitive history of television, he deserves his own (very thick) chapter. — Jake Kline (@JakeAKline) May 6, 2026

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