Indonesia Rainbow Clouds Go Viral: Rare Cloud Iridescence Phenomenon Lights Up Sky in Bogor and Bekasi

People in Jonggol Bogor in Indonesia were really surprised when they saw some rainbow-colored clouds in the sky last week. These clouds were really pretty. They were colored in soft pink, green and blue. You could see them in places like Bekasi and Bogor.

The news of these clouds spread quickly on the internet because people were sharing photos and videos of them. A short video of the clouds also went viral on media. A lot of people were wondering what was causing these clouds to look so colorful.

The people who study the weather in Indonesia at the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that this is a natural thing. They said it happens because of the way the air’s in the atmosphere and it is not something to be worried about.

This thing that happens with the clouds is called iridescence. It happens when sunlight passes through water droplets or ice crystals in the clouds. The light then. Spreads into different colors, which creates a soft rainbow-like glow, in the sky.

According to AccuWeather people sometimes call this “rainbow clouds”. It happens because of the way light is scattered in the air.

While it may look really weird scientists say it is a thing that happens sometimes when the weather is just right making the sky look really colorful.