SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: The race for the IPL 2026 Playoffs is heating up as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to host table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 on May 6. PBKS are on the top of the table with 13 points while SRH are at the third spot with 12 points and will be eyeing to get a vital home win to strengthen their top-four credentials.

SRH vs PBKS Injury News: Nitish Reddy and Shashank Singh Updates

The biggest question mark for the Orange Army is the availability of the rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy. The young all-rounder has scored 193 runs and taken six wickets this season but missed the last game against KKR due to illness.

But head coach Daniel Vettori had some positive news, saying Reddy was feeling ‘a lot better’ and was tipped to train before the clash. He is expected to return to the starting XI to provide much-needed balance to the middle order.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are keeping an eye on Shashank Singh. The veteran is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered against Delhi Capitals on 25 April. Assistant coach Brad Haddin said Shashank was still a fitness concern but was due a final “hit out” to see if he was available. The rest of the PBKS squad are understood to be fit.

SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Veteran pacer Praful Hinge could well be back on the bench with Nitish Kumar Reddy expected to return. Along with captain Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel is expected to head domestic pace battery.

SRH Likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Harshal Patel.

Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer will be leading a side that banked on its explosive openers. If Shashank Singh is not there, then it will be up to Nehal Wadhera or Marcus Stoinis to bat in the finishing role.

PBKS Likely XI: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh/Nehal Wadhera, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma.

SRH vs PBKS Key Battle to Watch

The focus will be on the Orange Cap contender Abhishek Sharma (440 runs) taking on Arshdeep Singh. Sharma has been scoring at a strike rate of over 206 while Arshdeep has taken the wicket of SRH’s other opener Travis Head thrice in just 42 balls. PBKS had won the earlier meeting of this season by six wickets and this is a high-stakes revenge match for the hosts.