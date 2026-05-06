LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold Assam CM Chirayu Rana patna Minor Rape Dubai building fire Dalal Street rally latest Vijay news putin Assembly Elections 2026 google pixel 11 Arun Jaitley Stadium 10th gujarat board result date 2026 air india’ amritsar 18k gold
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

Will Nitish Kumar Reddy return for Sunrisers Hyderabad? Get the latest injury news and predicted playing XIs for the high-stakes SRH vs PBKS clash in IPL 2026. Follow Match 49 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as the Punjab Kings look to defend their top spot while SRH aims to bounce back from their recent defeat.

SRH vs PBKS Injury News Predicted Playing XIs Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know. Photo ANI
SRH vs PBKS Injury News Predicted Playing XIs Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-06 18:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: The race for the IPL 2026 Playoffs is heating up as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are all set to host table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 on May 6. PBKS are on the top of the table with 13 points while SRH are at the third spot with 12 points and will be eyeing to get a vital home win to strengthen their top-four credentials.

SRH vs PBKS Injury News: Nitish Reddy and Shashank Singh Updates

The biggest question mark for the Orange Army is the availability of the rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy. The young all-rounder has scored 193 runs and taken six wickets this season but missed the last game against KKR due to illness.

But head coach Daniel Vettori had some positive news, saying Reddy was feeling ‘a lot better’ and was tipped to train before the clash. He is expected to return to the starting XI to provide much-needed balance to the middle order.

You Might Be Interested In

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are keeping an eye on Shashank Singh. The veteran is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered against Delhi Capitals on 25 April. Assistant coach Brad Haddin said Shashank was still a fitness concern but was due a final “hit out” to see if he was available. The rest of the PBKS squad are understood to be fit.

SRH vs PBKS Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Veteran pacer Praful Hinge could well be back on the bench with Nitish Kumar Reddy expected to return. Along with captain Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel is expected to head domestic pace battery.

SRH Likely XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harsh Dubey, Sakib Hussain, Harshal Patel.

Impact Player: Ehsan Malinga

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer will be leading a side that banked on its explosive openers. If Shashank Singh is not there, then it will be up to Nehal Wadhera or Marcus Stoinis to bat in the finishing role.

PBKS Likely XI: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh/Nehal Wadhera, Cooper Connolly, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma.

SRH vs PBKS Key Battle to Watch

The focus will be on the Orange Cap contender Abhishek Sharma (440 runs) taking on Arshdeep Singh. Sharma has been scoring at a strike rate of over 206 while Arshdeep has taken the wicket of SRH’s other opener Travis Head thrice in just 42 balls. PBKS had won the earlier meeting of this season by six wickets and this is a high-stakes revenge match for the hosts.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

SRH vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 49- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Neymar, Robinho Jr End Personal Rift! Celebrate Santos’ Goal During CONMEBOL Sudamericana Match: WATCH Video

IPL 2026 Playoffs Schedule Announced: Narendra Modi Stadium To Host Final as Chinnaswamy Misses Out | Check Dates, Venues And More

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of IPL 2026? Social Activist CM Shivakumar Nayak To Lodge FIR Against Rajasthan Royals For ‘Child-Labour’ Offence

How Can CSK Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs After 8-Wicket Win Over DC? All Scenarios Explained

LATEST NEWS

US-Iran War To End? What’s In One-Page Memo At The Centre Of Big Update

UAE Eid al Adha Holidays 2026: Dates Revealed for Public and Private Sector, Six-Day Long Weekend, Check Upcoming Holidays

Viral Video: Woman Falls To Death After Safety Rope Snaps On Cliff Swing Ride At Sichuan Scenic Spot In China | WATCH

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

Indonesia Rainbow Clouds Go Viral: Rare Cloud Iridescence Phenomenon Lights Up Sky in Bogor and Bekasi

Another Leaked Clip Of SRK And Deepika Padukone Sets Screens On Fire In A Romantic Beach Sequence From King, As The Behind-The-Scenes Video Goes Viral Online

India Auto Sales Start FY27 Strongly With Rising Vehicle Sales, Export Growth, And Strong Rural Demand

MMRDA 2026 Admit Card Released at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in: Check Exam Dates, Direct Link and How to Download Hall ticket

India & EU To Develop EV Battery Recyling Technology: 15.2 Million Euro Initiative To Strengthen Critical Mineral Supply Chains

SB Infowaves Commands Centre Stage at CMPL Expo 2026, Drawing Record Footfall & Investor Buzz

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know
SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know
SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know
SRH vs PBKS Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Nitish Reddy Play Today? All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS