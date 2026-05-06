Why Did Himanta Biswa Sarma Resign After BJP’s Big Win? Assam CM Hands Letter To Governor

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday handed over his formal resignation to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya following a decisive victory in the state Assembly polls. The move formally brings the current Assembly’s term to an end and clears the way for the formation of the BJP’s third consecutive government in Assam. Speaking to the media outside Lok Bhavan, Sarma said the Governor has asked him to continue managing the state until a new government is formed, ensuring administrative continuity during the transition period.

Why Himanta Biswa Sarma Resigned Despite Winning The Election?

Submitting a resignation even after winning the election is a normal step in the constitutional process. The current Chief Minister submits their resignation once the election has been held to the Election Commission, leading to the dissolution of the present Assembly and the establishment of the next government. By submitting this resignation, the Governor has the opportunity to invite the majority party/alliance to be the government.

From this perspective, the Chief Minister’s resignation is not the result of a political defeat or setback, but rather represents a mere formality to initiate a series of actions that will provide the BJP/NDA with the means to be returned to power in Assam for a third consecutive term.

Governor Accepts Resignation, Asks Himanta Biswa Sarma To Continue As Caretaker Chief Minister

Detailing the development, Sarma said, “The ECI has officially announced the assembly election result, and the ECI has submitted the notification of the result to the Governor of Assam. I submitted my resignation letter as the Chief Minister of Assam to the Governor and simultaneously, I requested him to dissolve the current Assam assembly. The Governor of Assam has accepted my resignation letter and suggestion of dissolving the current Assam assembly, and he directed me to continue as the caretaker till the formation of a new government. I think that the new government will be formed soon. During this time, we will work as a caretaker government,” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The statement makes it clear that the government will continue functioning in a caretaker capacity until the swearing-in of the new administration.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Thanks Voters, Credits Mandate To PM Modi And Development Agenda

A day earlier, Sarma expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for delivering a decisive verdict in favour of the BJP-led NDA. He said the outcome reflects strong public trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the development-focused governance model.

Speaking to ANI, he said, “I thank the people of Assam. We are very grateful for the confidence you have shown in the Prime Minister. To ensure that the Ganga of development continues to flow in Assam, the Government of India and the Government of Assam will work as a double government.”

BJP Registers Historic Victory With Third Consecutive Term In Assam

The BJP secured a resounding win in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of 126 seats. This marks the party’s third consecutive term in the state, reinforcing its political dominance in the region. The victory is being seen as historic, especially as the BJP is also set to form its first government in West Bengal, while the NDA notched a hat-trick in Assam.

NDA Strengthens Position With 102 Seats, Opposition Struggles To Keep Pace

The BJP and its allies together secured 102 seats, a sharp rise from 75 seats in 2021. The BJP alone won 82 seats, adding 18 new seats compared to its earlier tally, including by-election gains. Its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front (BOPF), won 10 seats each, taking the NDA’s total to 102.

Opposition Faces Setback As Congress-Led Alliance Falls Behind

Conversely, the Indian National Congress-led Mitrajoot opposition alliance only garnered 19 seats in the state. While Raijor Dal secured just two of those seats, the Assam Jatiya Parishad was unable to claim any. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) was able to claim a total of two seats, but had a very poor performance by opposition parties in the state.

(with inputs from ANI)

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