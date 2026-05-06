Bihar Shocker: Groom Dies In Road Accident On Wedding Day, Ceremony Carried Forward With His Younger Brother Amid Shock And Deep Grief | WATCH

Bihar: A deeply shocking incident has been reported from Bihar, where a wedding celebration turned into a tragedy within moments. A groom, who was travelling with his wedding procession from a village, died in a road accident before reaching the wedding venue. According to reports, the procession was moving with full celebrations and traditional festivities when the vehicle carrying the groom met with a severe accident. The impact of the crash proved fatal, and the groom died on the spot.

The sudden loss left the entire wedding party in shock. What began as a day filled with happiness quickly turned into mourning, as grief spread among family members and guests.

Family Left Devastated After Sudden Loss

Furthermore, the accident created chaos in the wedding party. Relatives and villagers who had gathered for the celebration were left stunned as news of the groom’s death spread. The atmosphere of music, rituals, and celebration was replaced with sorrow and disbelief. The bride’s family and the groom’s side were both left struggling to process the unexpected tragedy, which changed the course of the entire event.

Unusual Decision To Continue The Wedding

In a highly unusual development, the groom’s family decided to continue the wedding rituals despite the tragedy. Reports suggest that, keeping in mind social traditions and ceremonial commitments, the groom’s younger brother was asked to step in and complete the marriage.

BIHAR: A GROOM reportedly DIED in a HORRIFIC ROAD ACCIDENT while on the way to his wedding. Instead of stopping the ceremony and prioritizing the BRIDE’S CONSENT, the families allegedly decided to CONTINUE THE WEDDING. The bride was then reportedly married to the DECEASED… pic.twitter.com/4cqKsIVEpi — aree_shuklajii (@th_anonymouse) May 6, 2026

Following this decision, the remaining rituals were carried out, and the wedding was solemnised with the younger brother participating in place of the deceased groom.

Mixed Reactions In The Local Community

The incident has now become a major topic of discussion in the region. While some people are viewing the decision as a difficult step taken under emotional pressure and social expectations, others feel it raises serious questions and could be seen as controversial.

The heartbreaking sequence of events has left the local community stunned, highlighting how a moment of celebration can change into lifelong grief in an instant.

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