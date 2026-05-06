Patna Horror: Minor Girl Gang-Raped And Abandoned Near Railway Station; Two Suspects Held While Third Remains At Large

The Patna Police have detained two men following the reported kidnapping and gang rape of a juvenile female who was taken hostage within the vicinity of the railway station. The girl is presently undergoing specialized care at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). On May 4, she provided a formal statement to officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP). This disturbing event has caused major anxiety about the safety and welfare of commuters who utilize the services of the railway station in Patna, especially given how easily the girl was lured away by an individual posing as an official who could assist her.

A disoriented arrival and false promise of help at the station

As per reports, the young girl’s unfortunate experience started on May 1, soon after she arrived at the Patna railway station via train from Vijayawada. In her testimony, she explained losing her phone while traveling and while waiting on the platform, she became distraught after realizing she did not have a phone and was all alone at the railway station. While she was seated on the platform crying, a young man approached her and stated he would assist her in reporting the lost phone to the train station police authorities. Rather than taking her to the police, he forced her into a motorized rickshaw and drove her toward the busy area of Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

Transported by car to a secluded spot for the first assault

Reports say that after arriving at the Gandhi Maidan, a second male individual arrived in a white automobile with the first assailant. Together, they transported the victim to a remote location near the latrines of the railway station where, for the first time, the victim was sexually assaulted. The atmosphere in Patna became even more sinister as it became dark, and both assailants threatened the victim with violence to ensure that she would stay quiet until they moved her to the under-construction building next to the railway station for a second assault.

After the second sexual assault, the victim was taken to a cattle shed and sexually assaulted again by a third assailant

While being sexually assaulted at the second location in Patna, the victim described that location as a building used to tether cattle and that a third male individual arrived while she was there. As per reports, the victim stated to police that after she was taken to the second location, she was taken to the second level of the building and sexually assaulted multiple times by all three of the male individuals. After being sexually assaulted, the victim suffered from extreme internal bleeding and was placed into the trunk of a vehicle and transported to a location approximately 10 kilometers from the center of Patna, near the Danapur Railway Station. The suspects then deposited her at that location and left the scene.

Public intervention and the arrest of the suspects

A major development occurred in this case, where one of the suspects returned to the area near Patna, where he had previously abandoned the girl, attempting to kidnap her again. While the girl was screaming and fighting back, nearby citizens came to her rescue and restrained all three suspects until GRP officers from Danapur arrived to take them into custody. After the girl was initially brought into the Primary Health Centre of Khagaul due to her severe injuries, she was then transferred to the Patna Medical College & Hospital.

Legal proceedings and the search for the third suspect

The GRP has filed official charges under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act against the three suspects. The three suspects are: Vikas Kumar (age 21), Pawan Rai (age 22), and Arvind (age 28). Vikas & Pawan are currently in police custody at an undisclosed location in Patna; while a search continues for Arvind who is still at large.

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