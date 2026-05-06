Mumbai Airport To Shut For 6 Hours on May 7: Check Reason, Timings, Flight Schedule And Other Details

Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will be suspended on Thursday, May 7, for six hours from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Both runways at the airport will be closed as part of a scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance. Flights to and from Mumbai airport will be suspended, leading to multiple cancellations. The airport authorities have asked passengers traveling to check the latest status of flight schedules to avoid disruptions. Both runways – 09/27 and 14/32 will remain closed during this period.

What Mumbai Airport Authorities Said On Flight Suspension

Mumbai airport handles over 1000 flights daily for both local and international flyers.

The airport administration broadcast a message to the flyers saying, “Please note that on 07 May 2026, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, has a scheduled closure of both runways for 6 hours, from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs, for intensive pre-monsoon maintenance. As a result, many of our to/from flights stand cancelled.”

The CSMIA asked customers to check the latest flight schedule to avoid inconvenience.

“Kindly request you to check the flight schedule in advance before planning cargo movements to avoid any inconvenience.”

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will shut both runways — 09/27 and 14/32 — from 11 AM to 5 PM on Thursday for major pre-monsoon maintenance. This will be one of the biggest planned disruptions at Mumbai’s only major airport. Passengers flying… — RedboxGlobal India (@REDBOXINDIA) May 6, 2026

Why Has Mumbai Airport Suspended Flight Operations?

According to a News18 report, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) is in coordination with airlines including Air India, Spice Jet, Indigo, and others to successfully carry out the planned maintenance. The airlines have rescheduled the flights and have urged customers to check the latest updates. To check the flight status, customers have been advised to check the airline or CSMIA website.

Authorities at the Mumbai airport carry out an annual maintenance exercise to keep CSMIA’s expansive 1,033-acre airside in top shape. A special team checks runway surfaces for wear and tear caused by Mumbai’s hard-hitting monsoon.

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