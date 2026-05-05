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Home > World News > Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

A Hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship has killed three people, with the World Health Organization monitoring cases and possible human transmission.

WHO suspects Hantavirus can spread from person to person (Image: AI-generated)
WHO suspects Hantavirus can spread from person to person (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 17:38 IST

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Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

Hantavirus: Concerns have been raised over a suspected outbreak of Hantavirus on a cruise ship travelling in West Africa, as new reports of potential human-to-human transmission have raised fears of an epidemic similar to COVID-19. The outbreak has already resulted in three fatalities, with many passengers reporting an illness. There is no specific antiviral treatment available at this stage, so early treatment and monitoring are critical. The current recommended treatment is supportive for the person being treated while the person’s body fights off the Hantavirus, which includes rest, hydration, and ongoing monitoring. Some patients may require hospitalisation, the use of oxygen, or mechanical ventilation if they become more severely affected, and with the evacuation process having begun and 150 passengers remaining on board in quarantine, managing Hantavirus cases is likely to be important in controlling the outbreak.

What WHO said about Hantavirus?

As per reports, on May 2, UK reported an outbreak to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as part of International Health Regulations. The case arose from a cruise ship registered under the Dutch flag with 147 passengers and crew onboard. 7 confirmed cases of Hantavirus disease have been reported. This includes 2 laboratory-confirmed cases and 5 suspected cases. As of May 4, 3 people have died due to Hantavirus disease and 1 person is critically ill in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), while 3 others are experiencing milder symptoms. This high mortality rate, 3 deaths against 7 cases, illustrates the severity of Hantavirus Cardiopulmonary Syndrome (HCPS), a disease that is typically correlated with rapid deterioration of the patient’s condition.

What is hantavirus?

Hantavirus belongs to a group of viruses called orthohantaviruses, which are primarily found in rodents but can infect humans. Explaining this, a senior virologist from the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Virology said, “Orthohantaviruses, more commonly called hantaviruses, are a group of viruses primarily found in rodents, but which can infect humans.” The virus can affect either the lungs or the kidneys. The lung-related form, known as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, is considered more dangerous and carries a fatality rate of around 40%. Although cases are relatively rare globally, around 200 infections are reported each year, mostly in North and South America.

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How does hantavirus spread?

Reports say that, experts believe that the main source of Hantavirus exposure to humans is via contaminated rodent contact. Infection can occur by breathing in dust particles that have been contaminated with rodent urine, faeces, or saliva. The current cruise ship situation has raised concern because of suspected human-to-human transmission, although such cases are considered rare.

The current cruise ship outbreak has prompted public health concerns due to the potential for two possible transmission methods: human-to-human contact through sexual transmission and through respiratory transmission; however, both methods of transmission are very uncommon. Nevertheless, the potential for transmission between persons has caused significant public concern and intense scrutiny by international health organizations.

Hantavirus symptoms and treatment

Since Hantavirus has similar initial symptoms to any other type of flu, detecting it at an early stage is extremely difficult. One to eight weeks after a person is exposed to Hantavirus, they may begin to exhibit signs of fever, tiredness, and sore muscles. However, once Hantavirus makes its presence known, a person can go from having mild symptoms to grave symptoms very quickly. The CDC cites that patients may develop a cough, experience difficulty breathing, and accumulate fluid in their lungs that could become life-threatening within a short time frame. A physician will not find any specific antiviral treatment available for treatment of Hantavirus, which underscores the importance of providing supportive care. Physicians typically concentrate on alleviating symptoms, compassionately creating optimal hydration, and supplying respiratory support if required.

Also Read: Hantavirus Outbreak: Is There A Cure? 3 Dead, 150 Passengers Quarantined In South Africa As Cruise Ship Denied Docking Permission   

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Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

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Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

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Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?
Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?
Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?
Hantavirus Spread Sparks Covid-Like Fears As WHO Suspects Human-to-Human Transmission, Should You Be Worried?

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