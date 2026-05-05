Who Is Anu Sharma, Indian software Engineer Goes Viral After Quitting Google For Palantir?

Anu Sharma, an Indian software engineer, is currently the subject of talk on social media for her decision to quit Google and join Palantir. Her decision to switch jobs soon went viral on social media platforms LinkedIn and Instagram, further igniting the conversation about job switches, job growth and job opportunities in global tech firms. Users, especially young engineers and students, have been following her journey from internships at global firms to landing a job at one of the world’s most coveted tech companies to making a bold job switch. As her story continues to go viral, people want to know more about her background, education, career, and personal life.

Who is Anu Sharma?

Anu Sharma is a software engineer and tech content creator from India. She went viral on social media after her recent career switch. She is known for creating content on LinkedIn, Instagram, and other social platforms, discussing her journey, internships, and experiences as a software engineer. Her recent switch from Google to Palantir got her a lot of attention, with users analysing career growth, prospects and work culture in big tech.

Anu Sharma’s Net Worth

There is no verified or public source of information that gives detail of Anu Sharma’s net worth. As a software engineer who has worked in leading technology companies like Google and now Palantir, she is likely to have an established professional footing. But any claims to her wealth are speculative

Anu Sharma’s Education

Anu Sharma pursued Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in Computer Science and Engineering at the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. She built a strong technical foundation through her coursework during her academic tenure. Besides, she started early exposure to the industry with internships. In 2022, she interned with X in Bengaluru. The following year she bagged an internship at Google in Hyderabad. She also worked with Intuit.

Anu Sharma’s Family

There is no public information available about Anu Sharma’s family. She has kept her personal life away from the limelight, and her public persona revolves around her professional journey and achievements.

Anu Sharma Career

Anu Sharma’s career began with internships at some of the best tech firms. The first internship she completed was with X in Bengaluru in 2022 and she interned there for close to four months. She completed another four-month internship with Google in Hyderabad in 2023 and was also interning at Intuit at the same time. In 2024, she started working at Google as a full-time software engineer and worked there for around one year and seven months. Earlier this year, she decided to quit and join Palantir instead, with her choice going viral soon after.

Beyond her corporate stints, she also worked as a freelance technical blogger and participated in DevelopHer 2021, a programme organised by X. Her journey continues to inspire young professionals as her story goes viral every time she takes a significant career move that highlights how many options your tech career can offer and still go viral in the age of social media.

Switch from Google to Palantir

Anu Sharma’s switch marks a shift in young engineers’ mindset as they look beyond Big Tech opportunities. Following a stint of more than 1.5 years at Google, Anu Sharma moved to Palantir as a software engineer. Her Linkedin post has started a debate about career growth, appeal of specialised tech firms, and how engineers are weighing learning, impact and new challenges, above brand value.

What are social media users saying?

As the engineer’s story went viral, social media users poured in reactions, ranging from praises to snide comments on the tech hiring ecosystem. Some called her journey inspiring and aspirational. A user wrote, “Inspiration to all developers by the way. Not just women. This career progression is phenomenal.” Another said, “True leader. She will reach VP of engg while rest of you will still be slogging hard to get from L4 to L5 in search of tech glory and intellectual satisfaction.”

However, some have a more nuanced take on what this actually means. A third user pointed out, “Cracking Google means you are good with DSA and System Design. Not an end-to-end problem solver.”

The mixed reactions indicate the debate that plagues the tech community on the kind of skillsets engineers need, what works and what does not in the current competitive industry of today.

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