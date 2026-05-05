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Home > Sports News > DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

Delhi Capitals take on Chennai Super Kings in an all-important IPL 2026 clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, with both teams coming off wins, DC beating Rajasthan Royals and CSK defeating Mumbai Indians. Check predicted playing XIs, Delhi weather forecast, pitch report, and head-to-head record ahead of this high-stakes DC vs CSK encounter.

Spencer Johnson has joined the Chennai Super Kings squad. Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL
Spencer Johnson has joined the Chennai Super Kings squad. Image Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-05-05 17:18 IST

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DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

DC vs CSK Predicted Playing XI: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is a crucial game for both teams as they find themselves out of the playoff qualification spots. For the Super Kings, who have faced a few injuries, particularly in the fast-bowling department, they have some good news. Spencer Johnson has been declared fit, and he could replace Ramakrishna Ghosh, who injured himself in his first game of the season and, as a result, has been ruled out of IPL 2026. Meanwhile, questions still loom around MS Dhoni and his possible comeback date. Will the former CSK skipper play today against DC? Let’s find out.

Johnson, who himself comes into this season on the back of an injury, will be making his debut for Chennai Super Kings if he is selected tonight to face Delhi Capitals. The left-arm pacer is one of the best when it comes to bowling with the new ball. He could take up the new ball duties for his team with Khaleel Ahmed being ruled out. Here is a look at the predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record, and the Delhi weather before the crucial DC vs CSK encounter.

DC vs CSK: Will Spencer Johnson play today IPL 2026 match?

Spencer Johnson is expected to make his Chennai Super Kings debut. If he comes in the playing XI for CSK, Johnson could be a straight swap with Ramakrishna Ghosh, with the Super Kings already playing with only three overseas players in the previous game. The left-arm pacer who has been looked at as Mitchell Starc’s replacement in the Australian setup, has not had the best of times in the Indian Premier League in the past. He has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Gujarat Titans in the past. In nine games in IPL, Johnson has picked up only five wickets while going at an economy of 10.4 runs per over. 

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DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni play today IPL 2026 match?

MS Dhoni hasn’t played this season due to a calf injury, and the topic was brought up again when Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Eric Simons addressed the media before the Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 match. Simons said that even though the former captain of CSK is always improving, he hasn’t gone to the away game against the Delhi Capitals. Because of this, it is quite improbable that MS Dhoni will play against DC.

IPL 2026: DC vs CSK Predicted Playing XI

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Kyle Jamieson; Impact Player: Abhishek Porel

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Prashant Veer, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Noor Ahmad; Impact Player: Spencer Johnson

DC vs CSK: Delhi Weather at Arun Jaitley Stadium

On May 5, the weather in Delhi seemed perfect for the IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Temperatures will peak at about 33°C on a sunny day and then drop to about 23°C in the evening. Any chance of disruption is diminished by clear sky and a 10% likelihood of rain. Conditions should be favorable for a continuous night game with humidity close to 46% and a slight northeast breeze. While there are not high chances of rain, there is still a possibility of an odd shower. 

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Records

Category Delhi Capitals (DC) Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
Matches Played 32 32
Won 12 20
Wins At Arun Jaitley Stadium 2 6
Last Five Matches 2 Wins, 3 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses
Lost 20 12
No Result 0 0

Also Read: IPL 2026: Is Jasprit Bumrah the Real Reason Behind Mumbai Indians’ Poor Performance This Season? Sunil Gavaskar Calls Him ‘Unacceptable’

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Tags: Arun Jaitley Stadiumchennai super kingsCSK predicted playing XIDC predicted playing XIDC vs CSKDC vs CSK Pitch ReportDC vs CSK predicted playing XIDelhi Capitalsdelhi weatherIPL 2026spencer johnson

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DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

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DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head
DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head
DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head
DC vs CSK: Will MS Dhoni Play IPL Today Match? Spencer Johnson Debut on Cards — Check Predicted Playing XIs, Delhi Weather, Pitch Report, Head-to-Head

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