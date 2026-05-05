Vijay To Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM On May 7, Becomes State’s New ‘Jana Nayagan’

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, marking a dramatic political shift in the state. According to sources, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Vijay’s entry into politics through the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has quickly transformed into a historic moment, signalling the rise of a new political force challenging decades-old power structures. In a stunning electoral performance, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 out of 234 seats, falling just 10 seats short of the majority mark of 118.

The results have disrupted the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which have alternated power in the state for decades. Vijay’s rapid political ascent reflects a broader shift in voter sentiment, with many backing his promise of change and governance rooted in transparency and youth-driven leadership.

Will TVK form the govt alone?

To form the government, TVK is expected to seek support from smaller parties, including Congress, PMK, Left parties, CPI(M), and VCK, which could push it past the majority threshold. The election results also delivered a major setback for outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin of the DMK, who lost in Kolathur to TVK’s VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes. The DMK secured only 59 seats, a significant decline for the party.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Tuesday accepted the resignation of MK Stalin and his Council of Ministers, following the electoral result. The Governor has requested Stalin to continue in office until the new government takes charge.

Rise of New ‘Jana Nayagan’

Vijay‘s rise to power marks a historic moment, as Tamil Nadu will witness its first government outside the DMK and AIADMK dominance since June 1977. His victory has shattered long-held perceptions about actors struggling to transition into politics, placing Vijay among the ranks of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, key alliance leaders, including Thol Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) State Secretary Shanmugam, and CPI State Secretary Veerapandian, are scheduled to meet Stalin on Wednesday to discuss the next steps.

(With ANI Inputs)

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