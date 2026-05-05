Final Results Of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry: Check Party-Wise Seat Tally Across States

Assembly Election Final Results 2026: The results of the Assembly elections held across four states and one Union Territory were declared on May 4,. Voters delivered diverse verdicts across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. In a major political shift, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in West Bengal, unseating Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after 15 years in office. Tamil Nadu witnessed one of the most striking electoral debuts in recent decades, with actor-turned-politician Vijay leading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to emerge as the single largest party. In Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) ended the rule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the BJP to a decisive third straight victory. In Puducherry, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power, improving its performance from the previous election.

West Bengal Final Result

In West Bengal, the BJP won 206 of the state’s 293 seats. The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) managed to win 80 seats, falling far behind in the final tally.

Tamil Nadu Final Result

In Tamil Nadu, TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, just short of the majority mark of 118. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by MK Stalin, won 59 seats, while its ally Indian National Congress won five.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) finished a distant third with 47 seats, as the DMK-led government was voted out of power.

Kerala Final Result

The UDF won 89 of the 140 seats in Kerala, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 71. Within the alliance, the Congress won 63 seats. The LDF trailed significantly, winning 35 seats.

Assam Final Result

The ruling alliance in Assam won 102 of the 126 seats, comfortably surpassing the majority mark of 64. The Congress saw a decline, winning 21 seats compared to its 2021 tally of 31.

Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) managed to win just two seats, a steep drop from 16 in the previous election.

Meanwhile, Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal, part of the opposition alliance, won two seats, and the Trinamool Congress secured one.

Puducherry Final Result

The BJP and its ally All India NR Congress (AINRC) together won 18 seats in Puducherry, two more than their 2021 tally of 16. Of these, the AINRC secured 12 seats, while the BJP won four.

On the opposition side, the DMK won five seats, and the Congress secured one seat.

Also Read: Vijay’s TVK Falls Short Of Majority To Form Government In Tamil Nadu? All Probabilities, Coalition Options Decoded