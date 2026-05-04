Who Will Be Next Kerala CM: Shashi Tharoor, KC Venugopal Or VD Satheesan?

Kerala CM: With the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) all set to return to power in Kerala after a gap of nearly a decade, attention has quickly shifted to the question of who the next chief minister of Kerala will be. The party did not declare a chief ministerial face before the elections and instead projected a united leadership to take on incumbent chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the Left Democratic Front (LDF). This strategy worked, but now the leadership decision cannot be delayed.

Kerala CM: Focus shifts after UDF victory

The absence of a declared candidate was also influenced by the passing of former chief minister Oommen Chandy in 2023. He had long been the tallest and most popular Congress leader in the state. His absence created a vacuum that the party chose to address collectively during the campaign. Now, however, the responsibility of naming a Kerala CM rests squarely on the party leadership.

Kerala CM: Balancing factions within Congress

One of the key achievements for the Congress in this election was controlling internal factional rivalries. These divisions had weakened the party in the past, but this time they managed to stay united. Even so, as the party prepares to choose the next Kerala CM, balancing different groups and interests will again become important. Following party tradition, MLAs are expected to pass a resolution giving the high command the power to decide the leader.

Kerala CM: Role of senior leaders and generational shift

Veteran leader A. K. Antony is expected to play a major role in ensuring balance within the party while choosing the next Kerala CM. The decision could also mark a generational shift, with Kerala possibly getting a chief minister born in the 1950s or 1960s for the first time. Interestingly, all major contenders belong to the Nair community, which has been drifting towards the BJP in recent elections. If one of them is chosen, Kerala could get its first Nair chief minister since K. Karunakaran in the early 1990s.

Kerala CM: VD Satheesan emerges as frontrunner

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan is seen as the frontrunner for the Kerala CM post. A five-time MLA from Paravur in Ernakulam district, he has led the charge against the LDF government in the Assembly over the past five years. At the time of writing, he was also leading comfortably in his seat. His candidacy has received public support from IUML Kerala chief Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, who has openly backed him for the top post.

Kerala CM: Support and concerns around Satheesan

On one hand, IUML’s support helps Congress in strategizing to win over Keralites over Jayaram, but it also presents potential risks for Congress. There is also a fear among Congress leaders that Satheesan is supported by IUML which will give the perception that alliance partners are having an influence in Congress’ decision-making process. This presents an additional complexity to the decision of the Kerala CM than what is present at the surface level.

Kerala CM: Ramesh Chennithala’s experience and challenges

Another strong contender is Ramesh Chennithala, a veteran leader who has won from the Haripad constituency in Alappuzha district. He previously served as Leader of the Opposition during Pinarayi Vijayan’s earlier term. Chennithala also has strong organisational experience, having been the national president of the Congress’ student wing NSUI. His close ties with the Nair Service Society give him strong community backing.

Kerala CM: Strengths and weaknesses of Chennithala

At the same time, his close association with a specific caste organisation has sometimes limited his broader appeal. Additionally, the Congress’ loss in the 2021 elections under his leadership weakens his case for the Kerala CM position. These factors may weigh heavily when the high command makes its decision.

Kerala CM: KC Venugopal and central leadership factor

KC Venugopal is another name being discussed. As the Congress’ National General Secretary, he is considered one of the most powerful leaders in the party after Mallikarjun Kharge. He is known to enjoy the trust of both Rahul Gandhi and Kharge. However, Venugopal did not contest the Assembly elections, which could be a major hurdle if the party decides the Kerala CM must be an elected MLA.

Kerala CM: Shashi Tharoor’s outside chance

Shashi Tharoor is also being discussed, especially in Delhi media circles. A four-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram, he has a strong national profile. However, he has long been seen as a leader suited more for central politics than state politics. This distinction has existed in Kerala for years, with leaders like Vayalar Ravi and even A. K. Antony facing similar perceptions after moving to national roles.

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