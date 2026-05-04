‘Lotus Blooms’: PM Modi Says West Bengal Elections Will Be Remembered Forever After BJP Dethrones TMC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X after BJP beat TMC in West Bengal. “The Lotus blooms in West Bengal,” said PM Modi as the BJP surged ahead in the state assembly elections. With the party leading in over 200 seats against Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress, which had ruled for three straight terms, it felt like a major turning point. Vote counting for the 2026 assembly elections kicked off, and the BJP grabbed an early lead that only grew as the day went on. By 6 pm, Election Commission data showed the BJP ahead or winning in 205 seats. TMC found themselves trailing far behind with just 82.

Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives. Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance. The Centre will leave no… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2026

PM MODI: ‘West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever’

PM Modi went straight to X, saying, “The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People’s power has prevailed and BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal.”

He promised, “The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We’ll give them a government where everyone gets a fair shot and dignity.”

What happened in the West Bengal elections?

The first round saw 152 seats up for grabs, and honestly, turnout was through the roof i.e. 93.19 percent. The second phase covered 142 seats and nearly matched that record, hitting 92.67 percent. Both totals mark the highest voter turnout since Independence. That’s massive, according to the Election Commission.

From the busy streets of Howrah Dakshin and Ballygunge to the rural powerhouses like Sandeshkhali, Basirhat Dakshin, Hingalganj, Diamond Harbour, and Singur, these seven seats really stole the spotlight. As more results roll in, South Bengal’s key constituencies have everyone’s attention. Early counts hint at voters switching sides, nail-bitingly close races, and battles that could decide who comes out on top.

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