Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a step closer towards breaking the fortress of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and establishing a government at last. According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 121 seats, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 71 seats, and its ally BGPM is leading on one seat, as per trends.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: BJP Takes Strong Lead, Eyes Majority As Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Faces Tough Challenge

The news channels have given a slender majority of the BJP in the 294-member assembly, with projections of 160 seats to the BJP crossing the midway mark of 148. TMC is winning on 121 seats. Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Nandigram and Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari expressed confidence in his party’s performance, as counting in the Assembly elections is already underway.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhikari said, “BJP is forming the Government. Initial trends show BJP as 135 plus and approx 100 to TMC. Initially, it will be a neck-to-neck fight in Bhabanipur. In the first round of counting, out of the 14 booths, 6 are Muslim-majority. They used to get 90-95% of those votes last time, but it didn’t happen this time; there is a crack. I am leading the 8 Hindu booths. From round 9-10 in Bhabanipur, I will be leading.”

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Show Dramatic Shift

There has been an anti-incumbency vote pollination, especially in Malda, Mushidabad and Uttar Dinajpur, he further said.

With an impressive figure of 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections, West Bengal showed the best-ever voter turnout in the state since independence. The poll participation was 93.19% in stage-I that added the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to try and unseat the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal’s 2026 elections. Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP’s state chief, didn’t mince words, he’s not just talking about a win; he believes the BJP will sweep the polls.

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Meanwhile, the TMC isn’t backing down. They’re aiming for a fourth straight term, while the BJP’s chasing its first shot at forming a government in Bengal.

Bhattacharya, standing outside a counting centre in Kolkata, told reporters, “The people have already rejected the Trinamool Congress. Give it a few hours, the results will show a clear mandate. This isn’t just about Mamata Banerjee versus the BJP—it’s the people rejecting Mamata Banerjee.”

At the same time, TMC chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee wasn’t taking any chances. She asked her party members and polling agents to stay alert and make sure the BJP doesn’t pull anything shady when votes are tallied. The night before counting, Mamata raised concerns about power cuts and unusual activity near places where ballots were being stored.

What Exit Polls Predicted for BJP

The BJP was expected to perform poorly, according to the BJP. According to most exit polls, BJP is well on the way to win the 294-seat assembly with, at least, nine pollsters declaring them the likely winner. Two in particular. The Chanakaya and the Praja Poll which bets high on the BJP give them a straight 192 seats or a range of between 178 and 208 seats.

But it isn’t certain of everybody. When you consider the poll of polls, both BJP and TMC have a score of around 145 seats each. That is as near as you can get and really indicates how neck and neck this race is at present. P-MARQ has BJP winning between 150 and 175 seats whereas they give TMC 118 to 138. P-Matrize has it tighter: BJP with 146 to 161, TMC with 125 to 140.

According to some pollsters, BJP has remained in the lead, though by a thin margin. An example is VoteVibe, which provides the BJP with 153 and TMC with 137. People’s Insight, in turn, gives BJP 143 and TMC 144. In the case of Congress and Left Front-All India Secular Front alliance, hardly anybody expects them to receive more than two to ten seats collectively.

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