LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting Tamil Nadu elections 2026 auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

BJP surges ahead in West Bengal Election Results 2026, leading in early trends and eyeing a majority in the 294-seat assembly.

West Bengal Elections (IMAGE: X)
West Bengal Elections (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 12:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

WEST BENGAL ELECTION RESULTS 2026: Bharatiya Janata Party has taken a step closer towards breaking the fortress of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and establishing a government at last. According to the Election Commission, the BJP is leading on 121 seats, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is leading on 71 seats, and its ally BGPM is leading on one seat, as per trends.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: BJP Takes Strong Lead, Eyes Majority As Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Faces Tough Challenge

The news channels have given a slender majority of the BJP in the 294-member assembly, with projections of 160 seats to the BJP crossing the midway mark of 148. TMC is winning on 121 seats. Meanwhile, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate Nandigram and Bhabanipur Suvendu Adhikari expressed confidence in his party’s performance, as counting in the Assembly elections is already underway.

Speaking to the reporters, Adhikari said, “BJP is forming the Government. Initial trends show BJP as 135 plus and approx 100 to TMC. Initially, it will be a neck-to-neck fight in Bhabanipur. In the first round of counting, out of the 14 booths, 6 are Muslim-majority. They used to get 90-95% of those votes last time, but it didn’t happen this time; there is a crack. I am leading the 8 Hindu booths. From round 9-10 in Bhabanipur, I will be leading.”

You Might Be Interested In

West Bengal Election Results 2026 Show Dramatic Shift

There has been an anti-incumbency vote pollination, especially in Malda, Mushidabad and Uttar Dinajpur, he further said.

With an impressive figure of 91.66% polling in Phase-II of the Assembly elections, West Bengal showed the best-ever voter turnout in the state since independence. The poll participation was 93.19% in stage-I that added the combined poll percentage to 92.47%.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up to try and unseat the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal’s 2026 elections. Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP’s state chief, didn’t mince words, he’s not just talking about a win; he believes the BJP will sweep the polls.

West Bengal Elections: Will TMC win the fourth term? 

Meanwhile, the TMC isn’t backing down. They’re aiming for a fourth straight term, while the BJP’s chasing its first shot at forming a government in Bengal.

Bhattacharya, standing outside a counting centre in Kolkata, told reporters, “The people have already rejected the Trinamool Congress. Give it a few hours, the results will show a clear mandate. This isn’t just about Mamata Banerjee versus the BJP—it’s the people rejecting Mamata Banerjee.”

At the same time, TMC chief and chief minister Mamata Banerjee wasn’t taking any chances. She asked her party members and polling agents to stay alert and make sure the BJP doesn’t pull anything shady when votes are tallied. The night before counting, Mamata raised concerns about power cuts and unusual activity near places where ballots were being stored.

What Exit Polls Predicted for BJP

The BJP was expected to perform poorly, according to the BJP. According to most exit polls, BJP is well on the way to win the 294-seat assembly with, at least, nine pollsters declaring them the likely winner. Two in particular. The Chanakaya and the Praja Poll which bets high on the BJP give them a straight 192 seats or a range of between 178 and 208 seats.

But it isn’t certain of everybody. When you consider the poll of polls, both BJP and TMC have a score of around 145 seats each. That is as near as you can get and really indicates how neck and neck this race is at present. P-MARQ has BJP winning between 150 and 175 seats whereas they give TMC 118 to 138. P-Matrize has it tighter: BJP with 146 to 161, TMC with 125 to 140.

According to some pollsters, BJP has remained in the lead, though by a thin margin. An example is VoteVibe, which provides the BJP with 153 and TMC with 137. People’s Insight, in turn, gives BJP 143 and TMC 144. In the case of Congress and Left Front-All India Secular Front alliance, hardly anybody expects them to receive more than two to ten seats collectively.

MUST READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Vijay’s TVK and AIADMK Battle For Top Spot, DMK Poor Third

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BJP vs TMClatest election newsmamata banerjeesuvendu adhikariwest bengal elections

RELATED News

Assembly Election Results 2026: How Many Seats, Majority Mark Are Needed To Form Government In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam And Kerala?

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

Bhubaneswar Horror: Man Brutally Punches Woman On Moving Bike; Shocking Daylight Assault Sparks Public Outrage, Watch

Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Indira Nagar, Lawspet, Mudaliarpet Winners, Vote Count & Party-Wise Results

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

LATEST NEWS

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: ‘Tug Of War’ Meme Fest Adds A Lighter Twist To High-Voltage Day

Who Is Ratna Debnath? RG Kar Victim’s Mother And BJP Candidate Leading In Bengal’s Panihati

Kochi, Kalamassery, Thrissur, Kottayam Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

PSL 2026 Final: Will Babar Azam Retire From T20 Cricket After Peshawar Zalmi’s Title Win? Former Pakistan Captain Drops Huge Update on His Future — WATCH Video

Is It A Dry Day In Kerala Today? Check Latest Rules And Restrictions Ahead Of Assembly Election Results 2026

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

Will Kerala Lottery Results Be Announced Today Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026? Here’s What To Expect

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here
Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here
Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here
Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

QUICK LINKS