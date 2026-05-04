Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

Election Results 2026 Live: The votes are being counted in 4 states and 1 union territory: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The event is heavily secured, and the elections have gathered a lot of political tension. As trends have started trickling in, they’ve hinted towards major upsets and close calls in these elections. Although the Election Commission of India has yet to declare the results, the initial trends from the Electronic Voting Machine have pointed towards a hotly contested political battle. From the saffron storming of the east and the regional push in the south, the 2026 Assembly Election results are converging into a verdict that seems ready to shift the current power equations in these states. And while each state seems to have fallen into particular political patterns, the early trends hint towards incumbents being challenged and new parties finding favour across constituencies in these states.

West Bengal(BJP vs TMC): Saffron Surge

The BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) seem to be locked in a heated contest in West Bengal, with the saffron party leading in 112 seats and the TMC ahead in 111. The state has had the tightest contest in this election season, and reports of tension at a couple of counting centres have also emerged. The outcome could have a major national level momentum.

Assam: NDA’s Return

Assam, on the other hand, is clearly leaning in favour of the NDA, with the BJP-led alliance in leads in 69 seats, while the opposition alliance is trailing far behind. As the early numbers suggest, the northeastern state seems to voting to keep the NDA in the saddle.

TVK Reshaping Tamil Nadu Politics Against DMK

In Tamil Nadu, TVK led by Vijay has become one major force in this battleground as it marks debut in these assembly elections with TVK currently leading in about almost 103 constituencies while DMK has been left reeling. Vijay has already been leading in Tiruchirappalli (East) by over 3,000 votes, which marks an epochal and breakthrough moment in politics that could upset the equilibrium traditionally held by Dravidian parties.

UDF Heading for a Comeback in Kerala

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) appears to be surging ahead with early leads in about 75 seats, whereas the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has been trailing with about 58. In a number of these key seats in Malappuram district, early trends have UDF candidates leading, which, if the trends hold, could mark a reversal in voter sentiment in favour of the UDF.

Can NDA Retain Power in Puducherry

In Puducherry, the NDA alliance has been maintaining an edge, with early trends, albeit not complete, showing an alliance that could hang on to its position in the Union Territory based on how later rounds of counting pan out.

What Do These Election Trends Indicate for India’s Political scene?

Overall, early Election Results Live trends have already been indicating an exceedingly fractured mandate, with BJP currently ruling the roost in Assam, and one strong contender in West Bengal (where TMC has been trailing). In stark contrast, Tamil Nadu appears to be heading for a political upheaval while Kerala is currently in UDF’s favour, and Puducherry could stay under NDA sway. It all depends on whether India will see a continuity or a major churn at the regional state level as the final outcome depends on the counting in the later rounds.

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