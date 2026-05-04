LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

The wait is finally over. Early trends clearly show BJP leading Assam, tight WB race, TVK surges in TN, UDF ahead in Kerala, NDA leading Puducherry.

Early trends show BJP leads Assam, tight WB race, TVK surges in TN, UDF ahead in Kerala, NDA leading Puducherry. (Photo: X)
Early trends show BJP leads Assam, tight WB race, TVK surges in TN, UDF ahead in Kerala, NDA leading Puducherry. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 12:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

Election Results 2026 Live: The votes are being counted in 4 states and 1 union territory: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. The event is heavily secured, and the elections have gathered a lot of political tension. As trends have started trickling in, they’ve hinted towards major upsets and close calls in these elections. Although the Election Commission of India has yet to declare the results, the initial trends from the Electronic Voting Machine have pointed towards a hotly contested political battle. From the saffron storming of the east and the regional push in the south, the 2026 Assembly Election results are converging into a verdict that seems ready to shift the current power equations in these states. And while each state seems to have fallen into particular political patterns, the early trends hint towards incumbents being challenged and new parties finding favour across constituencies in these states.

West Bengal(BJP vs TMC): Saffron Surge 

The BJP and Trinamool Congress (TMC) seem to be locked in a heated contest in West Bengal, with the saffron party leading in 112 seats and the TMC ahead in 111. The state has had the tightest contest in this election season, and reports of tension at a couple of counting centres have also emerged. The outcome could have a major national level momentum.

Assam: NDA’s Return

Assam, on the other hand, is clearly leaning in favour of the NDA, with the BJP-led alliance in leads in 69 seats, while the opposition alliance is trailing far behind. As the early numbers suggest, the northeastern state seems to voting to keep the NDA in the saddle.

You Might Be Interested In

TVK Reshaping Tamil Nadu Politics Against DMK

In Tamil Nadu, TVK led by Vijay has become one major force in this battleground as it marks debut in these assembly elections with TVK currently leading in about almost 103 constituencies while DMK has been left reeling. Vijay has already been leading in Tiruchirappalli (East) by over 3,000 votes, which marks an epochal and breakthrough moment in politics that could upset the equilibrium traditionally held by Dravidian parties.

UDF Heading for a Comeback in Kerala

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) appears to be surging ahead with early leads in about 75 seats, whereas the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has been trailing with about 58. In a number of these key seats in Malappuram district, early trends have UDF candidates leading, which, if the trends hold, could mark a reversal in voter sentiment in favour of the UDF.

Can NDA Retain Power in Puducherry

In Puducherry, the NDA alliance has been maintaining an edge, with early trends, albeit not complete, showing an alliance that could hang on to its position in the Union Territory based on how later rounds of counting pan out.

What Do These Election Trends Indicate for India’s Political scene?

Overall, early Election Results Live trends have already been indicating an exceedingly fractured mandate, with BJP currently ruling the roost in Assam, and one strong contender in West Bengal (where TMC has been trailing). In stark contrast, Tamil Nadu appears to be heading for a political upheaval while Kerala is currently in UDF’s favour, and Puducherry could stay under NDA sway. It all depends on whether India will see a continuity or a major churn at the regional state level as the final outcome depends on the counting in the later rounds.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 Live: Vijay’s TVK Leads, How Many Seats Are Required To Form Government?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026DMK vs TVKElection Results 2026 LIVETamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Tamil Nadu TVKTamil Nadu TVK VijayVijayWest Bengal results

RELATED News

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Party Wise Full Winner List Of TVK, AIDMK, DMK And Others

Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

Thalapathy’s Blockbuster Political Debut: From Movie Star To Real-Life Hero, Vijay Races Ahead As TVK Crosses 100-Seat Mark

Viral Throwback Alert: Vijay’s Old Photo With Narendra Modi Resurfaces As TVK Storms The Tamil Nadu Poll Race

Assembly Election Results 2026: How Many Seats, Majority Mark Are Needed To Form Government In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam And Kerala?

LATEST NEWS

Met Gala 2026: Where & How to Watch Live, Red Carpet Streaming Platforms, Date & Time in India, UAE & Worldwide

NEET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Provisional Key

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral

Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

Assembly Election Results 2026: How Many Seats, Majority Mark Are Needed To Form Government In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam And Kerala?

MK Stalin to Mamata Banerjee: Can India’s Strongest Chief Ministers Overcome Anti-Incumbency in 2026 Assembly Elections Across Key States?

Viral Video: Vijay’s Family Erupts In Joy As TVK Heads Towards Historic Mandate In Tamil Nadu

Khela Over For Mamata Banerjee? Big Twist In West Bengal As People Reject Trinamool For BJP, Check Latest Numbers Here

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.8% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate
Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate
Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate
Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

QUICK LINKS