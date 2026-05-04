Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, and Top Leaders

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, and Top Leaders (Image Via AI)

Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala is set for a crucial political outcome today, May 4, as vote counting begins across the state. The process will decide the winner in a closely fought three-way contest between the LDF, UDF, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Stay tuned for the latest updates as the results unfold.

The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM on May 4, with the first trends likely to emerge shortly after. Officials from the Election Commission of India are overseeing the process, which is being carried out under tight security across the state.

Strong Turnout Sets The Stage

Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 79.63%, reflecting consistent public participation. As counting moves forward, updates on leading and trailing candidates, along with constituency-wise and seat-wise results, will start shaping the overall picture of the contest.

LDF vs UDF Remains The Key Battle

The primary fight is between the Left Democratic Front, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the United Democratic Front, where Congress leader V. D. Satheesan is a central figure. Their rivalry continues to dominate the state’s political landscape. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to improve its footprint, adding another layer of competition.

Focus On Trends, Seats, And Majority Mark

As the day progresses, attention will remain on key constituencies, evolving seat tallies, and the race to cross the majority mark. Live updates on winners, vote share, and party performance will offer a clearer view of Kerala’s political direction.

Stay with the latest updates as results unfold through the day.