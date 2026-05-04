Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, and Top Leaders
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Kerala is set for a crucial political outcome today, May 4, as vote counting begins across the state. The process will decide the winner in a closely fought three-way contest between the LDF, UDF, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Stay tuned for the latest updates as the results unfold.
The counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM on May 4, with the first trends likely to emerge shortly after. Officials from the Election Commission of India are overseeing the process, which is being carried out under tight security across the state.
Kerala recorded a voter turnout of 79.63%, reflecting consistent public participation. As counting moves forward, updates on leading and trailing candidates, along with constituency-wise and seat-wise results, will start shaping the overall picture of the contest.
The primary fight is between the Left Democratic Front, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the United Democratic Front, where Congress leader V. D. Satheesan is a central figure. Their rivalry continues to dominate the state’s political landscape. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is aiming to improve its footprint, adding another layer of competition.
As the day progresses, attention will remain on key constituencies, evolving seat tallies, and the race to cross the majority mark. Live updates on winners, vote share, and party performance will offer a clearer view of Kerala’s political direction.
Stay with the latest updates as results unfold through the day.
Dharmadom – Pinarayi Vijayan (LDF) Thrissur – K. Muraleedharan (UDF) vs Suresh Gopi (NDA) Palakkad – Shafi Parambil (UDF) vs E. Sreedharan (NDA) Nemom – Kummanam Rajasekharan (NDA) vs V. Sivankutty (LDF) Vattiyoorkavu – V. K. Prasanth (LDF) vs V. D. Satheesan (UDF influence in region)Puthuppally – Chandy Oommen (UDF stronghold) Manjeshwaram – A. K. M. Ashraf (UDF) vs K. Surendran (NDA)Kozhikode North – A. Pradeep Kumar (LDF) vs M. K. Raghavan (UDF influence nearby)Alappuzha – P. P. Chitharanjan (LDF) vs UDF challengersThripunithura – K. Babu (UDF) vs LDF candidateMuvattupuzha – Mathew Kuzhalnadan (UDF) vs LDFKonni – K. U. Jenish Kumar (LDF) vs UDFAranmula –...
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Leaders from different political camps struck a confident note ahead of the Kerala Assembly results, each claiming the advantage. State Minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas said the outlook favoured the CPI(M)-led LDF and expressed confidence of a comfortable win, both in his Beypore seat and across the state. Contesting against UDF-backed Independent P. V. Anvar, Riyas said the front was on course for a strong statewide victory.