Iran Slams Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’, Says Strait Of Hormuz Not Run By “Delusional Claims”

Iran’s Parliamentary National Security Committee Head, Ebrahim Azizi, warned the United States not to interfere in shipping activities in the Strait of Hormuz, saying any such action would be seen as breaking the ceasefire agreement.

In a post on X, Azizi issued a direct warning following Trump’s Truth Social Post, announcing the launch of ‘Project Freedom’ to ‘guide’ stranded ships safely out of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said, “Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire.”

He also rejected US assertions regarding navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf. “The Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf would not be managed by Trump’s delusional posts!” he said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s latest Truth Social post.

Azizi further dismissed the attempts to shape international narratives around tensions in the Gulf region. “No one would believe Blame Game scenarios!” he added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced “Project Freedom”, an initiative aimed at helping commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump said countries around the world had requested American assistance to safely guide their ships out of the strategically vital waterway.

“Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with,” Trump said.

He added that the United States would act to ensure safe passage for affected vessels. “For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business,” he said.

Trump said the operation would begin Monday morning (Middle East time).” This process, Project Freedom, will begin Monday morning, Middle East time,” he stated.

He also warned against any interference with the operation. “If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Donald Trump Unveils ‘Project Freedom’ To Escort Stranded Ships Through Strait Of Hormuz