Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai T20 League Deal: 400% Pay Hike For Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Despite No Games In IPL 2026 — What Does This Mean for the LSG All-Rounder?

Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai T20 League News: The son of renowned batter Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, received one of the highest bids in the T20 Mumbai League auction on Saturday despite having little playing time in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The ARCS Andheri team signed Arjun for Rs 10 lakh, a 400 per cent increase from his original price of Rs 2 lakh. Arjun has not yet played a game for the Lucknow Super Giants in the 2026 Indian Premier League. Consequently, Arjun will receive 33.3% of his IPL salary from LSG. Notably, he was traded by LSG ahead of IPL 2026 from the Mumbai Indians for ₹30 Lakhs. Despite representing a different state association the previous season, Arjun was deemed qualified to participate in the event and will make his competition debut.

Arjun Tendulkar Mumbai T20 League: ARCS Andheri buys Arjun Tendulkar for ₹10 Lakhs

After a fierce bidding fight, Arjun Tendulkar was purchased by Arcs Andheri for ₹10 lakh, drawing attention at the T20 Mumbai League 2026 auction. In the Mumbai Cricket Association’s fourth auction, teams fiercely competed to put together well-rounded teams with a blend of seasoned veterans and bright new players. SoBo Mumbai Falcons acquired all-rounder Akash Parkar for ₹12 lakh, making it one of the largest purchases. Both rising star Musheer Khan (₹11 lakh) and wicketkeeper-batter Prasad Pawar (₹11.50 lakh) drew a lot of interest and joined Arcs Andheri.

Is Arjun Tendulkar allowed to play in the Mumbai T20 League?

Arjun Tendulkar played for Goa for the past few seasons after moving from Mumbai. However, he was cleared by the BCCI to participate in the league as he did not play in any state league over the past 12 months. The BCCI guidelines talking about this issue say, “To maintain focus and prevent excessive exertion, each player is permitted to participate in only one officially recognised cricket league, excluding the Indian Premier League (IPL), during a twelve-month period commencing from the conclusion of the tournament in which they last participated.”

IPL 2026: Has Arjun Tendulkar not played a single game for LSG?

Arjun Tendulkar was traded by the Lucknow Super Giants from the Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026. The all-rounder came from the five-time champions to the Rishabh Pant-led side in place of Shardul Thakur. In the 19th season of the league, Arjun has not played a single game so far. Despite LSG’s poor performance in IPL 2026, the young all-rounder is yet to play a game for them. Notably, the Super Giants have won only a couple of games in this season and are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table. Their lack of batting depth has been under some scrutiny. To solve that, Tendulkar emerges as one of the top options to replace one of their bowlers.

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