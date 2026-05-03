Sara Ali Khan Gets Shocked At Host’s ‘Pap Pages’ Joke At Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Trailer Launch: ‘Yeh Kya Bol Raha Hai?’

Indian celebrities—especially actresses—are increasingly pushing back against a growing trend of paparazzi filming them from behind. The so-called “guess-who” videos, which often focus on identifying female stars through such angles, have sparked strong criticism in recent months.

Growing Backlash Against ‘Guess-Who’ Videos

The trend of filming actresses from inappropriate angles has not gone down well with many in the industry. Several celebrities have voiced their discomfort, calling out the invasive nature of such content and demanding more respect and boundaries from the paparazzi.

Sara Ali Khan’s Awkward Moment at Trailer Launch

At the trailer launch of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, held at Mumbai’s Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Sara Ali Khan found herself in an uncomfortable situation. She was seated alongside Rakul Preet Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Wamiqa Gabbi when a stand-up comedian hosting the event made a distasteful remark about actors and the way they are filmed.

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The moment that caused discomfort came when the emcee said he might not always recognise celebrities by their faces but could easily identify them from their backs. He added, “Maine itna time bitaya hai uss cheez mein. (I’ve spent a lot of time on that).” The comment left those on stage visibly uneasy. Sara’s reaction was caught on camera as she turned to Ayushmann and asked, “Yeh kya bol raha hai? (What is he saying?)”

Actors Draw the Line on Paparazzi Culture

This incident comes amid a broader pushback from actors against invasive paparazzi practices. Several actresses, including Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Palak Tiwari, have recently spoken out and set clear boundaries, earning support from both fans and colleagues. Even Karisma Kapoor was recently seen firmly asking photographers not to film her from behind while she was heading to the set of her upcoming reality show.

About Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Sara plays Chanchal, the love interest of Prajapati Pandey, portrayed by Ayushmann. Despite being married to a character played by Wamiqa, his involvement in an extramarital affair leads to a tangled mix of lies, romance, and comedy.

Following this film, Sara and Ayushmann will reunite for another project titled Udta Teer, a spy comedy directed by Akash Kaushik and backed by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film is scheduled for release on September 11.

Release and Production Details

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is presented by Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra, and T-Series. It is produced under T-Series Films and B R Studios by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar, with creative production by Juno Chopra. The film is set to hit theatres on May 15.

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