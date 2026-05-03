LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals mammootty Lorna Hajdini donald trump Aditya Roy Kapur strait of hormuz UP Crime anne hathaway
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia’s Kapil Sharma show episode turned explosive when Sunil Pal’s “Atankvaadi” remark resurfaced. Samay’s sharp chappal joke and grenade-style punchlines defused tension, turning controversy into a viral comedy highlight.

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal After His 'Atankvaadi' Remark
Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal After His 'Atankvaadi' Remark

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 11:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

The World Laughter Day special of The Great Indian Kapil Show delivered a masterclass in awkward-turned-iconic television as Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia shared the stage for the first time since the “India’s Got Latent” firestorm. The episode dedicated to honoring comedy reached its highest tension point when veteran comedian Sunil Pal made his unexpected appearance. Pal had previously sparked a massive social media debate by labeling the duo “Atankvaadi”,  claiming their brand of humor was harmful to society. Samay Raina, known for his direct yet sharp comedy style, used his high-energy comedic performances to resolve conflicts with the audience members who were watching him perform.

From Humble Chappals to Verbal Jootas

The comedic friction ignited when Kapil Sharma pivoted the conversation toward Sunil Pal’s eccentric fashion choices for which he wore particular clothes. Kapil asked why Pal decided to attend the main Mumbai screening of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in his casual slippers, which he called “chappals.” Pal tried to explain his fashion choice as a strategic decision to become different from all the glamorous celebrities, but the “Latent” creator found his explanation to be unconvincing. 

Samay Raina’s Sharp Timing Turns ‘Chappal Joke’ Into Viral Roast Moment

Samay Raina used his precise timing to make a joke, which said, “Yeh chappal mein ghoomte hain; joota toh inko pad jaata hai kahin se…” (He roams around in slippers because he gets “beaten with shoes” everywhere else). The double-edged insult, which mentioned actual shoes and the symbolic “shaming” Pal experienced because of his past statements, immediately removed the remaining distress. 

You Might Be Interested In

The audience exploded as Samay quickly balanced the sting with a hug proving that the roast reached extreme levels while the “King of Latent” understood how to create high entertainment value through his room performance.

Sharp Punchlines and Personal Jokes

The confrontation reached its most profound moment when the participants started discussing Sunil Pal’s viral statement that he made about “terrorists.” Pal maintained his original position by declaring that people should treat Samay and Ranveer’s modern artistic expression as untranslatable because their work represents a “dangerous” threat to humor. 



Samay Raina Uses Humor to Deflect Criticism, Calls Out Absurdity of Debate

He compared their speech delivery to “grenades,” which showed that their comedy performance created more destruction than entertainment value. Samay used redirection in his response. He chose to embrace the ridiculousness of the situation instead of participating in a serious discussion about comedy ethical standards. 

Samay Raina Deflects Serious Allegations With Sudden Joke Shift, Turning Tension Into Comedy Highlight

Samay started a defense of his style through brief explanations before he shifted to an entirely different subject when he made a personal attack against his opponent. Samay used a joke about morning breath to counter Pal’s serious terrorism charges, which resulted in him turning a potential shouting match into the most popular segment from the Netflix series.

Also Read: Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Atankvaadi remarkchappal jokekapil sharma showRanveer Allahbadiasamay rainaSunil Palthe great indian kapil show samay raina

RELATED News

‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Epic Saga Crosses Rs 15 Crore Milestone Mark With Strong Performance

‘Patriot’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Mammootty Action Thriller Dips 38.5% Saturday Still Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

Tara Sutaria Dating Aditya Roy Kapur? After Veer Pahariya Breakup, Spotlight Shifts- Here’s What We Know

Perfect Crown Episode 8 India Time: When & Where To Watch IU-Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama

LATEST NEWS

Spirit Airlines Pilot Breaks Down While Making Emotional Announcement On Final Flight – Watch Viral Video

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch?

Harassed by Wife, Last Call to Father: Shocking Details in 30-Year-Old Delhi Judge Aman Sharma Suicide Case

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

Weekly Horoscope For May 4-11: Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Know Your Love Life, Lucky Colour And Lucky Number

Massive Fire In Delhi’s Vivek Vihar: 9 Dead, 4 Injured After Suspected AC Blast Triggers Blaze

Who Are Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia? Dutch Royals Targeted In Chilling Murder Plot; Suspect Found With Axes, Nazi Symbol And Disturbing Note

Fact Check: Did Lorna Hajdini Appear With Accuser ‘John Doe’ In Viral Clip Amid JPMorgan Lawsuit Row?

Bangalore Weather Today May 3: Rain Possibility Rises As Thick Clouds Cover Across City – Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits
Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits
Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits
Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

QUICK LINKS