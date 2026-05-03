Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

The World Laughter Day special of The Great Indian Kapil Show delivered a masterclass in awkward-turned-iconic television as Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia shared the stage for the first time since the “India’s Got Latent” firestorm. The episode dedicated to honoring comedy reached its highest tension point when veteran comedian Sunil Pal made his unexpected appearance. Pal had previously sparked a massive social media debate by labeling the duo “Atankvaadi”, claiming their brand of humor was harmful to society. Samay Raina, known for his direct yet sharp comedy style, used his high-energy comedic performances to resolve conflicts with the audience members who were watching him perform.

From Humble Chappals to Verbal Jootas

The comedic friction ignited when Kapil Sharma pivoted the conversation toward Sunil Pal’s eccentric fashion choices for which he wore particular clothes. Kapil asked why Pal decided to attend the main Mumbai screening of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 in his casual slippers, which he called “chappals.” Pal tried to explain his fashion choice as a strategic decision to become different from all the glamorous celebrities, but the “Latent” creator found his explanation to be unconvincing.

Samay Raina’s Sharp Timing Turns ‘Chappal Joke’ Into Viral Roast Moment

Samay Raina used his precise timing to make a joke, which said, “Yeh chappal mein ghoomte hain; joota toh inko pad jaata hai kahin se…” (He roams around in slippers because he gets “beaten with shoes” everywhere else). The double-edged insult, which mentioned actual shoes and the symbolic “shaming” Pal experienced because of his past statements, immediately removed the remaining distress.

The audience exploded as Samay quickly balanced the sting with a hug proving that the roast reached extreme levels while the “King of Latent” understood how to create high entertainment value through his room performance.

Sharp Punchlines and Personal Jokes

The confrontation reached its most profound moment when the participants started discussing Sunil Pal’s viral statement that he made about “terrorists.” Pal maintained his original position by declaring that people should treat Samay and Ranveer’s modern artistic expression as untranslatable because their work represents a “dangerous” threat to humor.







Samay Raina Uses Humor to Deflect Criticism, Calls Out Absurdity of Debate

He compared their speech delivery to “grenades,” which showed that their comedy performance created more destruction than entertainment value. Samay used redirection in his response. He chose to embrace the ridiculousness of the situation instead of participating in a serious discussion about comedy ethical standards.

Samay Raina Deflects Serious Allegations With Sudden Joke Shift, Turning Tension Into Comedy Highlight

Samay started a defense of his style through brief explanations before he shifted to an entirely different subject when he made a personal attack against his opponent. Samay used a joke about morning breath to counter Pal’s serious terrorism charges, which resulted in him turning a potential shouting match into the most popular segment from the Netflix series.

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