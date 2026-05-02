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Home > Entertainment News > Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video

Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video

Samay Raina hilariously trolls Badshah’s private jet as a “remote-control” plane during their Thailand trip, sparking viral buzz. Their dark-humour banter, roast-style chemistry, and candid talk on controversies highlight evolving celeb culture and hype for a Netflix comedy special.

Samay Raina Trolls Badshah's 'Remote Control' Private Jet
Samay Raina Trolls Badshah's 'Remote Control' Private Jet

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 13:13 IST

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Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video

The digital space is currently buzzing with the latest antics of stand-up sensation Samay Raina and rap icon Badshah. The couple entered a private jet, which took off to Thailand on May 1, 2026, and they started a journey that displayed both dark comedy and genuine friendship. Raina, who has built a massive following through his unapologetic and often edgy humor, didn’t hold back when he laid eyes on the rapper’s luxury aircraft. The viral video shows Samay doubting the jet’s dimensions and safety, which became the main focus of their conversation because the “India’s Got Latent” creator proved he could discuss anything, including the death of famous musicians.

Plane Jokes, Private Jet Roast and Dark Humor About Fame

The viral moment unfolded with Samay Raina’s retort about Badshah’s private jet, which he equated to a “remote-control” aircraft because its minuscule proportions made him perceive it as a toy rather than an aircraft built for international travel. Topping it off with his punchline, “Mere saare favourite artists aise hi mar gaye hain” (All my favorite artists died just like this), he touched the sweet spot of dark humor fans, alluding to the tragic history of aviation accidents that robbed global music fans of their legends.



Badshah’s Deadpan Humor Steals The Show In Viral Roast Moment

Badshah’s deadpan “reaction” worked because he saw the joke, and raised it, as he continued to laugh while pretending to write “bad songs” that he could use to “prepare for such a chaotic legacy. The interaction speaks to how Indian celebrity culture has evolved, given that Badshah or any other high-profile star spends time with everyday fans by subjecting themselves to “roast” ceremonies where they have the agency to be true to themselves in a format that speaks to the dark humour that excites Gen Z and millennial audiences.

From Backlash To Comedy, Samay And Badshah Turn Controversy Into Entertainment

The discussion developed into serious territory when the rapper’s current work difficulties became the main topic. Samay brought up the Tateeree dispute, which he used to question why the rapper chose to apologize after people criticized the music video for its controversial content. Samay uses his unique questioning style, which creates an atmosphere that combines normal socializing with professional interview situations. The Thailand footage has become a popular trend while people eagerly await Samay’s upcoming performance on The Great Indian Kapil Show with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Netflix Special Blends Old-School Comedy With New-Age Digital Chaos on World Laughter

The Netflix special which will premiere on World Laughter Day (May 2), will create an important turning point for Indian YouTube creators. The episode will use digital disruptors Samay and BeerBiceps to create a combination of Kapil Sharma’s traditional stage style and the unfiltered yet explosive style that characterizes modern internet creators.

Also Read: Who Is Falaq Naaz? Actress Deletes Video Mocking Rahul Roy, Seeks Work for Him Amid Troll Backlash

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Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video

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Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video

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Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video
Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video
Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video
Samay Raina Mocks Badshah’s ‘Remote-Control’ Jet Mid-Flight; Fans Shocked As Duo Heads To Thailand In Viral Video

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