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Home > Sports News > MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper

MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper

MI vs SRH: Rohit Sharma’s return to the Mumbai Indians playing XI remains uncertain ahead of the IPL 2026 clash versus Lucknow Super Giants. With MI struggling at the bottom of the points table, Rohit's absence is hurting the five-time champions. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old has resumed net practice, boosting hopes of a return.

Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury against RCB. Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma suffered a hamstring injury against RCB. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 15:15 IST

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MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper

Rohit Sharma Injury News: The Mumbai Indians have faced some unprecedented times in recent seasons. The five-time champions have not been able to win a single title since 2020. In IPL 2026, the Hardik Pandya-led unit has won only two games in the season so far. The absence of Rohit Sharma has harmed the chances of MI in recent games. Having been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the 12th of April, the veteran opening batter has missed five games on the trot. Since he has been out of the playing XI, MI have tried multiple batters as options at the top of the order. Robin Minz, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, and Ryan Rickelton have opened the innings for MI in these games. 

MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma play today IPL 2026 match?

Regarding Rohit’s return, the Mumbai Indians have not released any official information. Since sustaining a hamstring injury during a game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru over three weeks ago, the former captain, who guided the team to five IPL titles, has not participated in any games. Since then, Rohit has missed games against the Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings due to an injury he sustained in the game on 19. However, the Mumbai Indians posted a video of the opening batsman batting in the nets prior to the LSG match. 

MI vs LSG: Mumbai Indians’ opening options fail to leave any mark

The replacement options from the Mumbai Indians have failed to leave any mark on the IPL 2026 season. Apart from Quinton de Kock, who scored a century in one of the three games he played, there has not been much success for the five-time champions at the top of the order. Danish Malewar played two games and scored only two runs, including a duck. Meanwhile, Will Jacks has shown some consistency in the last two games. The English all-rounder, opening the innings, has scored 47 runs in two innings.  

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MI vs LSG: Who will partner Ryan Rickelton in at Wankhede Stadium?

Ryan Rickelton has been in impeccable touch for the Mumbai Indians. His form at the Wankhede Stadium has been even better than his overall record this season. Rickelton has scored 243 runs in four innings at Wankhede Stadium this season. Away from home, Rickelton has scored the highest score of 37 runs. In his last game at the venue, Rickelton scored an unbeaten century against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, it is his partner at the opposite end that has created a lot of questions for the five-time champions. Will they continue to open with Will Jacks, or will the Mumbai Indians change things up in order to bounce back to winning ways?

IPL 2026: Will Arjun Tendulkar play in MI vs LSG?

Arjun Tendulkar, who has been in the news for a while now, could find himself in the playing XI. By including him in the playing LSG could add to their batting depth. The all-rounder was traded from the Mumbai Indians ahead of this season. However, Arjun, who is the son of MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar, has not played a single game so far in the season.

Also Read: MI vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026

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MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper
MI vs LSG Injury News: Will Rohit Sharma Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Big Update On Former Mumbai Indians Skipper
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