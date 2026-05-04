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Home > Elections > Where Is Vijay’s Wife Sageetha Sornalingam? What’s Her Clash With Trisha Krishnan

Where Is Vijay’s Wife Sageetha Sornalingam? What’s Her Clash With Trisha Krishnan

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha is reportedly in London amid divorce buzz, while Trisha’s visit fuels unverified rumours of a personal rift.

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha is reportedly in London amid divorce buzz. (Photo: X)
Vijay’s wife Sangeetha is reportedly in London amid divorce buzz. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 16:38 IST

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Where Is Vijay’s Wife Sageetha Sornalingam? What’s Her Clash With Trisha Krishnan

Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam: Dravidian land is witnessing an unexpected shock after the election results. Thalapathy Vijay, who is leading in the vote count for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and is expected to assume the chief ministerial post, has launched a lot of public curiosity in his personal life. The continuous celebrations outside his residence in Chennai, industry insiders such as Trisha Krishnan visiting his residence and the fact that Thalapathy Vijay himself has been missing from action have fuelled speculation around the actor and his family. In the eye of the storm is his estranged wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, whose whereabouts, supposed divorce and earlier rumours of marital discord are being written about again. Questions such as, where is she now, did they get a divorce, is Vijay dating Trisha and more are popping up. 

Where Is Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Sornalingam Now?

As per multiple reports, Sangeetha Sornalingam currently lives in London. She holds a British passport and is managing her family business in the UK. The report also stated that her primary residence is in London, and she comes to Chennai now and then for court proceedings. Amidst the ongoing election celebrations in his Chennai residence, neither Sangeetha nor Vijay have been spotted, reaffirming the speculations around their separation. As of April-May 2026, Sangeetha has not been spotted in India.

Why did Sangeetha Sornalingam file for divorce?

As per reports, the divorce petition by Sangeetha at the Chengalpattu Family court has been filed on the grounds of infidelity and mental cruelty. The petition allegedly states that Sangeetha found out about Vijay’s extramarital affair in April 2021. While the name of the actress involved has not been confirmed in the petition, social media speculations have consistently pointed at Trisha Krishnan which has no verified confirmation. 

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The plea also alleges emotional distance, withdrawal from marriage and marital responsibilities, constructive desertion. The plea adds that reconciliation attempts were made between 2021 and 2025, but did not work resulting in the final decision of separation after 23 years of marriage. 

What is Trisha Krishnan-Vijay link?

Rumours have been doing the rounds for long about Vijay’s affair with Trisha, especially after their recent outing Leo and after Sangeetha’s absence at the premiere. The rumours gained momentum after Trisha was spotted at Vijay’s Chennai abode for election celebrations recently.

However, neither Vijay nor Trisha have confirmed any such a link. The alleged ‘clash’ between Sangeetha and Trisha is largely based on hearsay. There is no official confirmation or documented evidence around such an incident or link.

Who exactly is Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Despite being married to one of Tamil cinema’s most popular stars, Sangeetha Sornalingam has consistently shunned the arc lights. She was born and raised in the UK to a Sri Lankan Tamil business family. However, unlike Vijay, Sangeetha chose a life away from the spotlight.

How did Vijay and Sangeetha’s love story begin?

According to reports, the romantic saga started in 1996 when Sangeetha, a huge Vijay fan, visited after their film Poove Unakkaga became a hit. After a fan moment, they developed a relationship that led to their marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 1999, with a cross-country wedding in Chennai incorporating both Hindu and Christian traditions. Over the years together, they raised two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, keeping their personal life under wraps for the most part.

What is the current status of their marriage?|

According to reports, ongoing divorce proceedings exist between the couple and a notice was issued by the court against them earlier in 2026, asking Vijay to appear in person. However, neither party has made a statement regarding the issue in the public domain. And with rumours of Trisha doing the rounds again, besides Vijay’s political popularity at an all-time high, the issue has gained even more heat, with a lot of conjecture

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

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Where Is Vijay’s Wife Sageetha Sornalingam? What’s Her Clash With Trisha Krishnan
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