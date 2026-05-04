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Home > Elections > Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu

Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu

Vijay’s fan walks on knees to TVK HQ as party leads TN polls, while Prashant Kishor’s old prediction video resurfaces online.

Vijay’s fan walks on knees to TVK HQ as party leads TN polls. (Photo: ANI)
Vijay’s fan walks on knees to TVK HQ as party leads TN polls. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 17:54 IST

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Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu

Political heat turned real in Tamil Nadu, proving no doubts. With the counting trends in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 showing a potential political shift, actor Vijay has been seen to not only take the political lead but also the emotional lead among his followers. In a recent visual from Chennai, Vijay’s supporters were seen walking on her knees from ECR Road to reach Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) headquarters at Panaiyur. As Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in the early trends of the elections, the visuals triggered furious reactions.

Who is the woman and what exactly happened?

Glory, a supporter of Vijay, hit the national headlines as visuals showed her traversing on her knees to celebrate her leader’s election performance. According to reports, she walked on her knees all the way to the party headquarters at Panaiyur, Chennai. The act, reportedly a mark of devotion for her leader, has gone viral on social media and evoked reactions of awe, shock, and ridicule.

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What does this moment mean for Tamil Nadu politics?

The viral Glory act is a moment that captures Vijay’s emotional hold among politically charged supporters, something that film stars have traditionally commanded in the state. As TVK emerged as the single-largest party in the early trends, the moment also signified how Tamil Nadu’s politics continues to be shaped by personality-based politics. Vijay’s entry into politics from films seems to have struck a chord with the voters, especially the youth.

How are the trends with Vijay in the 2026 election?

Going by early leads, Vijay is steering his party towards an exceptional first-time performance, with reports of TVK leading in about 107 seats. The party is placed ahead of several established players and disrupting the traditional political order in Tamil Nadu. While the final results are awaited, the trends indicate that Vijay’s gamble in entering politics might just have paid off.

What did Prashant Kishor say about Vijay’s political play?

Against this backdrop, an old video of political strategist Prashant Kishor has gone viral. In this video, Kishor can be heard saying that Vijay would do incredibly well if he contested alone. According to him, if Vijay put in enough time and effort, he could not just win seats but “win Tamil Nadu”.Kishor had also gone into alliance math, saying that if AIADMK went with BJP and DMK retained its own coalition, then if TVK contested alone, it could reap the benefits. Interestingly, in 2025, there were reports of Kishor joining Vijay as an advisor, but Kishor had later distanced himself from the campaign, citing his prior commitments to Bihar elections.

What is waiting for TVK?

If the trends hold, with the single-largest party in the state, this could just be the beginning of a new political journey for TVK in Tamil Nadu. How far Vijay is able to convert the support beyond his film fan base will be watched. Viral visuals of Glory’s act may be indicative of a larger emotional wave that the party has struck. With results yet to emerge, one thing appears certain: that Vijay’s entry into politics has not only changed equations but also stirred passions like never before in the state making this election a closely viewed one.

ALSO READ: Chief Minister MK Stalin Loses Kolathur To Vijay’s TVK: All About The Winning Candidate

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Tags: Tamil Nadu election 2026TVK HQ PanaiyurVijayVijay fan viral videoVijay Trisha

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Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu

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Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu

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Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu
Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu
Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu
Watch: Vijay’s Fan Walks On Knees To TVK HQ As Party Emerges Single-Largest In Tamil Nadu

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