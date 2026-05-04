BJP Celebrates Bengal Results With Saffron Holi, Chicken Biryani And Macch Bhaat As Mamata Banerjee Storms Counting Centre

Assembly Elections 2026: West Bengal witnessed a politically charged atmosphere during the Assembly Election 2026 counting process, with early trends showing a strong contest between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). As counting progressed, reports from multiple locations indicated that BJP supporters gathered in several parts of the state to mark early leads with celebrations. In some areas, supporters were seen using saffron colours in symbolic festivities, while community food gatherings also emerged in different districts.

Traditional Bengali food items like machh bhaat and popular dishes such as chicken biryani were part of local gatherings, reflecting a mix of political celebration and cultural expression during the counting day.

Saffron celebration in front of BJP party office#BengalVerdict pic.twitter.com/IFMhBxu612 — Moupia Nandy (@MoupiaNandy) May 4, 2026

BJP Supporters Celebrate Early Trends Across West Bengal

With early counting trends showing a strong position for the BJP in several constituencies, supporters organised celebrations in multiple parts of the state.

Visuals from Kolkata and surrounding regions showed gatherings where people celebrated with colours, slogans and food-based community events. Party workers and supporters continued celebrations in areas where leads were reported, even as counting remained underway and results were still being updated.

Mamata Banerjee Visits Counting Centres Amid High Tension

At the same time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited counting centres as the vote counting process continued across the state.

Security was tightened at multiple locations, and both ruling and opposition camps closely monitored changing trends during different rounds of counting.

TMC leadership also urged party workers to remain present at counting centres and closely track developments as the final outcome remained uncertain during early stages.

West Bengal Election 2026 Remains Close Contest

Early trends suggest a tight race between the BJP and TMC, with leads shifting across rounds of counting. West Bengal continues to be one of the most closely watched battlegrounds in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The final outcome will be declared by the Election Commission after all rounds of counting are completed. Furthermore, BJP is looking for a landmark victory, while TMC is looking at a landmark defeat.

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