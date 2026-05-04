‘Vijay Will Win Alone’: Prashant Kishor’s Bold Prediction Resurfaces As TVK Nears Majority, ‘Keep This Video..’

As actor-turned-politician Vijay leads the Tamil Nadu election results with 107 seats in early trends, an old video of Bihar politician and political strategist Prashant Kishor has flooded social media. In the video, Kishor is heard speaking about the electoral prospects of Vijay-led TVK. While referencing his data, the strategist suggests that if Vijay contests alone, he would win Tamil Nadu. In 2025, reports emerged that Kishor is joining Vijay as an advisor. It was reported that he later backed out, citing his involvement in the Bihar Elections of 2025.

“My understanding and data suggest that if he goes alone he stands a very good chance. You’d be surprised. I dont mean win seats I mean win Tamil Nadu. Keep this video and play it when results come out. He stands a very good chance provided he puts in the effort and the number of hours. If AIADMK goes with the BJP and the DMK alliance holds the way it is and TVK fights alone, take it in writing that he (Vijay) stands a very good chance,” Kishor said in the clip.

Prashant Kishor’s 2025 Video Predicting TVK Win While Citing MS Dhoni’s Popularity In Tamil Nadu

In another video of a Kishor’s speech, delivered on TVK’s first anniversary event in February 2025, the poll strategist can be heard saying that he will be more famous than MS Dhoni in Tamil Nadu if his suggestions help Vijay win the elections.

“I have to become the most popular Bihari in Tamil Nadu…so, I have to compete with Dhoni, who makes Chennai Super Kings win,” Kishor said in 2025 while predicting a TMK win.

The coach who is best at coaching 🔥 Prashant Kishore, was the guy who made the blueprint for Thalapathy Vijay pic.twitter.com/3NCOa0fw9v — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) May 4, 2026

Social media has reacted to the viral clips with one user describing Prashant Kishor as a ‘man who could rightly predict everybody’s political future except his own.’

Another X user called Kishor a coach who is best at coaching.

“Prashant Kishore was the guy who made the blueprint for Thalapathy Vijay,” the X user added.

Thalapathy Vijay, who emerged as the biggest highlight of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has stunned the state’s ‘Dravidian’ parties, signalling the dawn of a new political era. Making a remarkable electoral debut, Vijay, through his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has established himself as the true “Jana Nayagan” of Tamil Nadu, leading in 109 constituencies.

Although still short of the halfway mark of 118 seats, Vijay is likely to get support from smaller parties of both Dravidian alliances.

The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

Also Read: State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE