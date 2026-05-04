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Home > Sports News > MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match

MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match

MI vs LSG IPL 2026: Will Rohit Sharma return to the playing XI tonight at Wankhede? Get the latest injury updates on Rohit Sharma’s hamstring and find out if Jasprit Bumrah will be rested. Check our predicted playing XI for both Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants for Match 47.

MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight?Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo ANI
MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight?Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match. Photo ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 16:14 IST

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MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match

MI vs LSG: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is approaching the business end and a high-stakes encounter is on the cards at the Wankhede Stadium. Match 47 sees the Mumbai Indians (MI) hosting the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, May 4. Both teams are at the bottom of the table with 4 points each, this is a battle for pride and survival. But the biggest headlines leading up to the toss is around the availability of MI’s most decorated stalwarts. Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI vs LSG: Rohit Sharma’s Fitness Update Ahead of the Wankhede Clash

The hole that ‘Hitman’ has created in the Mumbai Indians’ top order has been obvious. MI missed their last five matches with Rohit Sharma picking up a niggle earlier in the season. Fans were encouraged by seeing Rohit undergo fitness tests and net sessions at the Wankhede over the weekend, but latest reports indicate a return tonight remains a big question.

  • The Verdict: While he has been seen practicing, there has been no official green light from the MI medical team. Like the “MS Dhoni situation,” he is visible in the nets but often absent from the team sheet.
  • The Stand-in: In his absence, Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks are expected to continue their partnership at the top of the order. 

MI vs LSG: Will Jasprit Bumrah Be Rested by MI Management?

There has been growing speculation about the workload of Jasprit Bumrah. Mumbai’s hopes of making the play-offs are hanging by a mathematical thread and there is a heavy international schedule ahead, so the rumours of a tactical rest are there. However, in the circumstances, it is unlikely that the world’s leading fast bowler will be rested for this particular clash.

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  • Impact Player: Even if MI decides to manage his overs, Bumrah is almost certain to feature, potentially as an Impact Player to minimize his time on the field while maximizing his four overs of impact.
  • Current Form: Coming off a match where he and AM Ghazanfar were the only bright spots in the bowling department, MI cannot afford to take the field without their spearhead.

MI’s Predicted Playing XI vs LSG at Wankhede

Hardik Pandya has a selection dilemma as he looks to end a losing streak. The bowling unit particularly has struggled to defend totals at the high-scoring Wankhede.

MI Predicted XI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah 

Impact Player: Ashwani Kumar or Shardul Thakur 

LSG Predicted XI: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Josh Inglis, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Himmat Singh, George Linde, Mohammad Shami, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Rathi 

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

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Tags: Hardik Pandya MI vs LSG strategyIPL 2026 Match 47 WankhedeJasprit Bumrah rested vs LSGMI vs LSG Predicted XI IPL 2026Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11Rishabh Pant LSG captaincy IPL 2026Rohit Sharma fitness update tonightRohit Sharma injury news hamstringWankhede Stadium pitch report today

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MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match
MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match
MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match
MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match

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