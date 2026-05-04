RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

The Gujarat RTE Result 2026 results for Round 1 are out on May 4. This is a relief for thousands of parents who applied for their kids to get into school and were waiting to hear back. You can find the Gujarat RTE seat allotment result for Class 1 admissions on the website, which is rte.orpgujarat.com. This result is for the 25 per cent reservation quota. The Right to Education Act is about getting kids into schools. The Directorate of Primary Education in Gujarat is handling the admission process.

What is Gujarat RTE Result 2026 and why is it important

The Gujarat RTE Result 2026 is a list that shows which kids got into schools under the RTE quota. It tells you if your kid got in during Round 1 for the 2026-27 school year. They can check the result online. If your kid got in, you will also get an SMS on your phone.

Where to check Gujarat RTE Result 2026 online

Students can check the result on the website, which is rte.orpgujarat.com. Be careful because there are some links going around, so make sure you go to the real website.

How to check Gujarat RTE seat allotment result 2026

To see the result on the website, here is what you need to do.

First you need to go to the website rte.orpgujarat.com .

Then you need to click on the RTE Gujarat Admission 2026-27 1 result link.

Next you have to enter your application number and the captcha code.

After that you need to click to submit.

Now you can check the allotment status. Download it.

Students should take a printout of the allotment letter because they will need it when they are doing the admission process for RTE Gujarat Admission.

They will need the allotment letter for RTE Gujarat admission, so make sure you have it.

What details are mentioned in the allotment letter

The Gujarat RTE allotment letter 2026 has information, such as:

Application ID

What category you are in, like EWS, SC, ST, OBC or something else

Address of the school your kid got into

What language the school teaches

If your kid got in or not

Make sure to check all the details before you do anything else.

What to do after Gujarat RTE Result 2026 is declared

If the kid got a seat, they need to finish the admission process on time. This means that they have to go to the school, show them their documents and confirm that the kid is going to school. If this does not happen on time, the kid might lose the seat. If there are any seats left after Round 1, they will be filled in the rounds.

What documents are required for RTE admission 2026

Students need to have these documents ready to show at the school:

The allotment letter

A copy of the application form

Birth certificate

Aadhaar

A certificate that shows how money you make if you are, in the EWS category

A certificate that shows your caste if it applies

A certificate that shows if your kid has a disability, if it applies

Passport-size photos of your kid

Any other documents the school needs

Now that the Gujarat RTE Result 2026 is out, the admission process is moving forward. Students need to act, finish all the formalities on time and keep checking the official website for updates.

Also Read: MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in