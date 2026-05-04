LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today bjp Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today
LIVE TV
Home > Education News > RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

The Gujarat RTE Result 2026 for Round 1 has been officially declared on May 4, bringing relief to thousands of parents awaiting admission updates.

RTE Gujarat Result 2026
RTE Gujarat Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 16:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

The Gujarat RTE Result 2026 results for Round 1 are out on May 4. This is a relief for thousands of parents who applied for their kids to get into school and were waiting to hear back. You can find the Gujarat RTE seat allotment result for Class 1 admissions on the website, which is rte.orpgujarat.com. This result is for the 25 per cent reservation quota. The Right to Education Act is about getting kids into schools. The Directorate of Primary Education in Gujarat is handling the admission process.

What is Gujarat RTE Result 2026 and why is it important

The Gujarat RTE Result 2026 is a list that shows which kids got into schools under the RTE quota. It tells you if your kid got in during Round 1 for the 2026-27 school year. They can check the result online. If your kid got in, you will also get an SMS on your phone.

Where to check Gujarat RTE Result 2026 online

Students can check the result on the website, which is rte.orpgujarat.com. Be careful because there are some links going around, so make sure you go to the real website.

You Might Be Interested In

How to check Gujarat RTE seat allotment result 2026

To see the result on the website, here is what you need to do.

  • First you need to go to the website rte.orpgujarat.com.
  • Then you need to click on the RTE Gujarat Admission 2026-27 1 result link.
  • Next you have to enter your application number and the captcha code.
  • After that you need to click to submit.
  • Now you can check the allotment status. Download it.

Students should take a printout of the allotment letter because they will need it when they are doing the admission process for RTE Gujarat Admission.

They will need the allotment letter for RTE Gujarat admission, so make sure you have it.

What details are mentioned in the allotment letter

The Gujarat RTE allotment letter 2026 has information, such as:

  • Application ID
  • What category you are in, like EWS, SC, ST, OBC or something else
  • Address of the school your kid got into
  • What language the school teaches
  • If your kid got in or not

Make sure to check all the details before you do anything else.

What to do after Gujarat RTE Result 2026 is declared

If the kid got a seat, they need to finish the admission process on time. This means that they have to go to the school, show them their documents and confirm that the kid is going to school. If this does not happen on time, the kid might lose the seat. If there are any seats left after Round 1, they will be filled in the rounds.

What documents are required for RTE admission 2026

Students need to have these documents ready to show at the school:

  • The allotment letter
  • A copy of the application form
  • Birth certificate
  • Aadhaar
  • A certificate that shows how money you make if you are, in the EWS category
  • A certificate that shows your caste if it applies
  • A certificate that shows if your kid has a disability, if it applies
  • Passport-size photos of your kid
  • Any other documents the school needs

Now that the Gujarat RTE Result 2026 is out, the admission process is moving forward. Students need to act, finish all the formalities on time and keep checking the official website for updates.

Also Read: MPBSE Second Board Exam 2026 Admit Card Released: Download MP Board Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Gujarat RTEGujarat RTE result 2026Gujarat RTE seat allotmentRTE admissionRTE Gujarat Admission 2026

RELATED News

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org: Check Pass Percentage, Topper List and Download Marksheet

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

NEET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Provisional Key

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Out at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

LATEST NEWS

Puducherry Election Results 2026: Full Winner List Of NRC, TVK, Congress And Others

WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

Google Pixel 11 Series To Debut Soon With Tensor G6 Chipset, Under-Display Face ID, And Upgraded Optics — Check Price And Launch Timeline

RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Full Winner List of BJP, TMC, Congress and Others

Where Is Vijay’s Wife Sageetha Sornalingam? What’s Her Clash With Trisha Krishnan

‘Vijay Will Win Alone’: Prashant Kishor’s Bold Prediction Resurfaces As TVK Nears Majority, ‘Keep This Video..’

Who Will Be Next Assam CM? A Look At Top Contenders As Himanta Biswa Sarma Races Towards Majority

Who Will Be Tamil Nadu CM? A Look At Top Contenders Including Vijay As TVK Races Towards Majority In A Stunning Debut

MI vs LSG: Will Rohit Sharma Play Tonight? Jasprit Bumrah To Be Rested? Predicted XI For Today IPL 2026 Match

RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline
RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline
RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline
RTE Gujarat Result 2026 Round 1 Out at rte.orpgujarat.com: Check Allotment Letter, School Details and Admission Timeline

QUICK LINKS