Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org: Check Pass Percentage, Topper List and Download Marksheet

The HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 has been announced today by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The results were declared at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the Plus Two exams can now check their results on official websites. This year, the overall pass percentage in Plus Two exams is 92.02 per cent.

Where to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2026

Students can check the HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 on the official website of the board. Apart from this, HPBOSE has issued digital marksheets for students through DigiLocker.

They can be put to use for college admissions and other official matters.

How to check HPBOSE Class 12 result

Students have to follow the steps mentioned below to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website hpbose.org

Click on the Class 12 result link

Enter roll number and other required details

Click on submit to view the result

Download the marksheet and keep it.

Students are advised to keep a printout for future reference.

What is the HPBOSE 12th pass percentage in 2026

The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.02 per cent in HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026. The pass percentage is similar to previous years and shows better results in all streams.

Who is the HPBOSE 12th topper 2026

Sayla Kashyap has topped in the Science stream with 99 per cent. Sayla has topped the merit list of the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results this year.

What is the HPBOSE 12th topper list 2026

The board has published a list of the top scorers. Some of the top scorers are: Sayla Kashyap – 99 per cent, Sachita Dhiman – 98.6 per cent Parshi Sharma – 98.6 per cent, Tamanna Sharma – 98.4 per cent, Nitin Kumar – 98.4 per cent, and Vaishali Thakur – 98.4 per cent. The topper list points to tough competition among students appearing for the board this year.

When were HPBOSE Class 12 exams conducted

The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams were conducted from March 3 to April 1 across centres in the state. The board examinations were held in the offline mode across all major streams.

Why are DigiLocker marksheets important

Digital marksheets on DigiLocker are helpful in providing students’ immediate access to their results. These are verified versions of the marksheets and can be presented at the time of admissions or other official paperwork. The students should download and keep the marksheets handy for future use. As the results are now declared, the students can resort to their admissions at various higher education institutions.

Students looking for more information regarding the re-evaluation of answer sheets, supplementary exams and more must keep a check on the official website of HPBOSE.