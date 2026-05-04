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Home > Education News > Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced the results for Class 12 today.

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 11:47 IST

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Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

The Meghalaya Board of School Education has announced the results for Class 12 today. The Meghalaya HSSLC result 2026 was released at 11 am. Students of arts, science, commerce and vocational streams can now visit the website to check and download their marksheets. The results are available on portals so that candidates can access their scorecards without issues on the main website due to heavy traffic.

Where to check Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 download link

The Meghalaya 12th marksheets can be checked on these result websites:

  • megresults.nic.in
  • mbose.in
  • mboseresults.in

Candidates should have their roll numbers ready to log in and download their results quickly.

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How to download Meghalaya Class 12 marksheet online

To check and download their results, students can follow these steps:

  • Visit the website, megresults.nic.in
  • Click on the 2026 result link for your stream
  • Enter roll number and CAPTCHA
  • Click on submit
  • The result will be displayed and after that, download marksheet PDF

Students are advised to save a copy of their marksheet for future reference till original marksheets are issued by the respective schools.

Why is MBOSE website not working

Soon after the result declaration many students complained that the official website mbose.in is not working.

This is likely due to traffic on the official portal, as many candidates are trying to access their results at the same time. Candidates are advised not to panic and try after some time.

They can also check platforms to access their results.

How to check Meghalaya result through SMS

For students who do not have internet access MBOSE has an SMS facility.

Students can check their results without internet by following these steps:

On the messaging app, type MBOSE12A, MBOSE12C or MBOSE12S (depending on stream) followed by roll number

Send it to 56263

The result will be sent as an SMS alert on the registered number.

What details are mentioned in MBOSE marksheet

The MBOSE result marksheet 2026 contains the following details:

  • Student’s name
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Marks and percentage
  • Grade
  • Division
  • Qualifying status

Students should verify all these details. In case of any inconsistencies, they should notify their school or board officials.

When were Meghalaya HSSLC exams held in 2026

The board conducted the Class 12 board examinations between February 18 and March 13, 2026, in mode at various centres across the state. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the merit lists, wise toppers and overall performance data. With the results now being announced, students can now plan their education. 

Students who are not happy with their results will be able to apply for re-evaluation or appear for compartment exams as per board rules.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 Out at hpbose.org: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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Tags: MBOSEMBOSE 12th result 2026Meghalaya Board Class 12 resultMeghalaya HSSLCMeghalaya HSSLC Result 2026

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Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2026 OUT at megresults.nic.in: Check Class 12 Result Direct Link and Steps to Download Scorecard

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