Viral Throwback Alert: Vijay’s Old Photo With Narendra Modi Resurfaces As TVK Storms The Tamil Nadu Poll Race

As Tamil Nadu approaches a historic political transition, an old digital media element has started to attract public attention. An old photograph featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the charismatic actor-turned-politician Vijay has resurfaced, instantly becoming the focal point of intense social media discourse. The state currently waits for the final results of its 2026 Assembly elections between these two candidates who have become viral throughout their campaigns.

Vijay–Narendra Modi Meeting Sparks Fresh Political Speculation

The image is a relic from April 16, 2014, which the Prime Minister shared on his official X account, which was formerly known as Twitter. The caption at that time contained the words “With noted film personality in the south, Vijay.” The two people in the frame demonstrated their friendship through a normal greeting, which now exists as a political tie between a national leader and a cinema icon. The photograph does not present any fresh details, but its reappearance during the election counting day has turned a ten-year-old gathering into a source of current speculation.







TVK Election Performance Sparks Strategic Social Media Narratives

The archival footage now experiences its revival because of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) sudden emergence in elections. The initial electoral results have created major disturbances throughout established political areas because Vijay’s party now controls 104 seats. The extensive first appearance of this digital asset has prompted both digital experts and voters to research all previous connections. The factions are using the viral photo to create speculative stories about Vijay, which some people see as evidence of his ongoing national relevance. The TVK uses its preliminary results to establish control over the area, while the image functions as a visual lightning rod that sparks discussions about upcoming partnerships and the evolving political power distribution in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay Leads Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East Amid Counting Day Frenzy

The Election Commission of India (ECI) provides actual numerical evidence that demonstrates Vijay’s political abilities beyond all the digital distractions. The “Thalapathy” of Tamil cinema is currently translating his onscreen stardom into tangible grassroots support, maintaining significant leads in both the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East) constituencies. He currently leads the Perambur election by 2990 votes, while his Tiruchirappalli (East) election lead has grown to 3299 votes. The counting process, which started on May 4 at 8 AM, remains active because of the ongoing counting operations. His present electoral advantage demonstrates how he evolved from a “film personality” into a powerful political figure who now competes with major leaders.

Vijay and Narendra Modi Link Sparks Political Talk in Tamil Nadu

The viral frenzy that exists around this old photograph shows how celebrity culture and political destiny in Tamil Nadu create a unique relationship between these two realms. The image functions as both a nostalgic experience and a prediction of upcoming political developments, which maintains the TVK chief’s status as the main topic during national discussions about the 2026 mandate.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election: Vijay’s Fan Slits His Throat Over Rumours Of Actor’s Defeat, Sparks Panic And Outrage