BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

BHEL Share Price Today: BHEL shares are up by over 7% intraday on Friday, May 4, 2026, as the Maharatna PSU presented stellar numbers for the March quarter and FY26. The counter has touched a fresh 52-week high of 399 and was last trading at 378.15 at 12:45 pm, much higher than the previous day’s close of 352.41, with robust buying visible on the counter.

Heavy volumes and continuous momentum during the session support the rally, and VWAP at 383.30 indicates strong buying interest from investors in the PSU engineering major.

BHEL Share Price Today: Q4 Profit more than doubles; FY26 earnings show strong growth

BHEL showcased a robust earnings performance during the March 2026 quarter, with net profit nearly doubling to 1,282.68 crore as against 504 crore in the same period a year ago.

For the full FY26, the net profit increased by 207.6% Y-o-Y to 1,577.95 crore from 512.97 crore in FY25, showing a significant turnaround in profitability.

Revenue from operations has also exhibited a strong upward trend, rising by 36.9% in Q4 at 12,310.37 crore, while full-year revenues rose by 19.2% at 33,782.18 crore. The total income for FY26 has stood at 34,628.57 crore, up 20.1% year-on-year.

EBITDA for the year was recorded at 1,754 crore from 832 crore in the previous year, while margin jumped to 14.2% from 9.2%, owing to strong operational performance and execution.

BHEL Share Price Today: Dividend declared as Board rewards shareholders

In line with its excellent performance, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 1.40 per share of face value 2 for the financial year FY26, which accounts for a 70% payout of the paid-up capital. The dividend payout is subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting and will be paid within 30 days thereof.

BHEL has been maintaining its dividend payouts over the years, and the amount has been steady of late; however, compared to the early cycle, payouts have been conservative of late.

BHEL Share Price Today: Market outlook

The sharp run-up in BHEL stock is observed in line with renewed investor interest in the PSU space on the back of improved earnings visibility, robust margin expansion and strong order execution trends. Given record profitability along with a healthy dividend payout, the stock seems to have a positive near-term outlook.

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)