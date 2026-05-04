LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026 aaron-hardie narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today aiadmk Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

BHEL Share Price Today: BHEL Share Price jumps over 7% as Q4 FY26 profit nearly doubles and annual earnings show strong growth. Stock hits 52-week high amid heavy volumes, robust margins, and dividend announcement by the PSU engineering major.

BHEL Share Price Today: BHEL shares surge on strong Q4 results, hit fresh 52-week high as earnings and dividend boost investor sentiment.
BHEL Share Price Today: BHEL shares surge on strong Q4 results, hit fresh 52-week high as earnings and dividend boost investor sentiment.

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 13:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

BHEL Share Price Today: BHEL shares are up by over 7% intraday on Friday, May 4, 2026, as the Maharatna PSU presented stellar numbers for the March quarter and FY26. The counter has touched a fresh 52-week high of 399 and was last trading at 378.15 at 12:45 pm, much higher than the previous day’s close of 352.41, with robust buying visible on the counter.

Heavy volumes and continuous momentum during the session support the rally, and VWAP at 383.30 indicates strong buying interest from investors in the PSU engineering major.

BHEL Share Price Today: Q4 Profit more than doubles; FY26 earnings show strong growth

BHEL showcased a robust earnings performance during the March 2026 quarter, with net profit nearly doubling to 1,282.68 crore as against 504 crore in the same period a year ago.

You Might Be Interested In

For the full FY26, the net profit increased by 207.6% Y-o-Y to 1,577.95 crore from 512.97 crore in FY25, showing a significant turnaround in profitability.

Revenue from operations has also exhibited a strong upward trend, rising by 36.9% in Q4 at 12,310.37 crore, while full-year revenues rose by 19.2% at 33,782.18 crore. The total income for FY26 has stood at 34,628.57 crore, up 20.1% year-on-year.

EBITDA for the year was recorded at 1,754 crore from 832 crore in the previous year, while margin jumped to 14.2% from 9.2%, owing to strong operational performance and execution.

BHEL Share Price Today: Dividend declared as Board rewards shareholders

In line with its excellent performance, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 1.40 per share of face value 2 for the financial year FY26, which accounts for a 70% payout of the paid-up capital. The dividend payout is subject to shareholders’ approval at the Annual General Meeting and will be paid within 30 days thereof.

BHEL has been maintaining its dividend payouts over the years, and the amount has been steady of late; however, compared to the early cycle, payouts have been conservative of late.

BHEL Share Price Today: Market outlook

The sharp run-up in BHEL stock is observed in line with renewed investor interest in the PSU space on the back of improved earnings visibility, robust margin expansion and strong order execution trends. Given record profitability along with a healthy dividend payout, the stock seems to have a positive near-term outlook.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Share Price Jumps 2.5% After Strongest-Ever April Sales

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BHELcorporate earningsdividend stocksFY26 Earningsindian stock marketmarket newsNSE Indiapower sector stocksPSU stocksQ4 Results 2026Sensex Stocksstock marketstock rally

RELATED News

Election Results 2026: How Indian Stock Markets May React to Assembly Election Results

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens 700 Points Higher, Nifty Crosses 24,200 On Assembly Election 2026 Results Day

Stocks to Watch Today (May 4, 2026): Adani Enterprises, Kotak Bank, Mazagon Dock, JSPL, Tata Power, DMart, CDSL in Focus Amid Earnings, Auto Sales Data

Gold and Silver Prices Today On 4 May, 2026: 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Rates Slip; Silver Steady, Check Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

LATEST NEWS

BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Party Wise Full Winner List Of TVK, AIDMK, DMK And Others

Met Gala 2026: Where & How to Watch Live, Red Carpet Streaming Platforms, Date & Time in India, UAE & Worldwide

Dharmadam (Kannur), Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Full List Winners Of CPI-M – LDF, Congress (INC) – UDF, BJP- NDA, CPI And IUML

NEET Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download Provisional Key

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Becomes India’s No. 2 At Global Box Office

Thalapathy’s Blockbuster Political Debut: From Movie Star To Real-Life Hero, Vijay Races Ahead As TVK Crosses 100-Seat Mark

WATCH: PSL 2026 Final Turns Meme Fest as CEO And Officials Throw ‘Keypad Phones’ at Crowd in 5G Era — Video Goes Viral

Viral Throwback Alert: Vijay’s Old Photo With Narendra Modi Resurfaces As TVK Storms The Tamil Nadu Poll Race

Election Results 2026 Live: What Trends From West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Indicate

BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced
BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced
BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced
BHEL Share Price Hits 52-Week High As Q4 Profit Doubles; Dividend Announced

QUICK LINKS