LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Tamil Nadu election aiadmk narendra modi Assam Assembly Election 2026 Tamil Nadu election 2026 BJP vs TMC Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result 2026 auto stocks gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

As trends of counting of votes by the Election Commission of India in Tamil Nadu emerged on Monday, the Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seemed to be inching closer to the halfway mark of 117.

Tamil Nadu Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results

Published By: NEWSX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-04 14:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

As trends of counting of votes by the Election Commission of India in Tamil Nadu emerged on Monday, the Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seemed to be inching closer to the halfway mark of 117.

The party was leading in 107 seats after 10 rounds of counting, a stellar performance for their poll debut, which has managed to dash the hopes of a third term for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

While the TVK hopes for forming a non-alliance government, smaller parties in the state are also likely to extend support to the TVK if trends persist for the party.

You Might Be Interested In

The party is hoping to break the duopoly between the DMK and the AIADMK, with both parties assuming power in the state since 1999. The DMK hoped to repeat their 1999-2009 stint again. Meanwhile, the AIADMK had disallowed a fourth term for the party in 2014, before the DMK managed back-to-back win in 2019, and 2021.

Also Read: Watch: Trisha Visits Vijay’s Home As TVK Heads To Massive Victory In Tamil Nadu 

Vijay’s family was seen celebrating his party’s performance, watching TV at their residence while singing the ‘whistle podu’ song, which is also the party’s symbol. Vijay’s CA Chandrasekar, and cousins were present for the celebrations.

As the projections of the winning seats came in senior police officials arrived at his residence in the city, with full security detail has been deployed near Vijay’s house.

“You will see that there is no need for any coalition. I can assure you that much, we will form the Govt on our own…There are no ifs and buts; it is a very clear mandate. The message is very clear – people have put a full stop to the loot, corruption, nepotism and family politics. This is the end of dynasty, this is the end of DMK,” said TVK’s national spokesperson Felix Gerald.

Vijay was projected as leading from Tiruchirappalli (East) by a margin of more than 6,000 votes, getting 16,579 votes till the 4th round of voting out of a total of 22 rounds of counting. DMK’s Inigo Irudayaraj however secured around 10,000 votes trailing behind Vijay after the fourth round.

Vijay is also contesting from Perambur, where he has an even bigger leading margin of more than 10,000 votes against DMK’s R D Shekar.

Also Read: Thalapathy’s Blockbuster Political Debut: From Movie Star To Real-Life Hero, Vijay Races Ahead As TVK Crosses 100-Seat Mark 

The party workers also celebrated outside the party’s headquarters in Chennai today as latest trends showed the party poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Enthusiastic party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the party office, waving flags and distributing sweets to celebrate the party’s performance.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was ahead in 64 constituencies, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading in 44 seats in projections by the EC.

Smaller parties, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were leading in 4, 5, and 3 seats, respectively. Counting of votes polled began at 8 am today and the final results are yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission.  

Inputs for ANI 

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Party Wise Full Winner List Of TVK, AIDMK, DMK And Others 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: AIADMK newsChennai Election UpdatesDMK vs TVKElection Results 2026 LIVEPerambur constituencyTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026tamil nadu politicsThalapathy Vijay politicsTiruchirappalli East constituencyTVK VijayVote Counting Tamil Nadu

RELATED News

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Election Results 2026 LIVE: Oupalam, Nellithope, Ariankuppam Full Winners List & Latest Updates

Vijay Heads Toward Massive Victory: TVK Manifesto Comes Into Spotlight- What Are Thalapathy’s Promises To Tamil Nadu?

Mamata Banerjee Questions Vote Counting Process As TMC Faces Shocking Defeat Trends In West Bengal 2026 Polls Race

Who Is Ratan Ranjan? Social Media Influencer And Mimicry Artist Goes Viral After Satirical Skit As Mamata Banerjee, Carries Plate Of ‘Jhalmuri’ To BJP HQ

5 Big Reasons Behind Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal Downfall As Modi-Shah Turn Tables In 2026 West Bengal Polls

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

5 Big Reasons Behind Mamata Banerjee’s Bengal Downfall As Modi-Shah Turn Tables In 2026 West Bengal Polls

How BJP Got Its CMs To Campaign Against Mamata Banerjee To Win Bengal

Tamil Nadu Election Shocker: DMK Trails Distant Third as TVK, AIADMK Dominate, Tents Come Down at Anna Arivalayam – Watch

The Truth About THC Gummies and Addiction

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in: Check Result Date, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Nissan Launches CNG Retrofit Kit For Gravite: Twin-Cylinder Setup, Enhanced Fuel Efficiency, And Full 7-Seater Usability—Check Specs And Price

‘TMC Will Win After Sunset’: Mamata Banerjee Exudes Confidence As BJP Leads In Bengal

‘Khera Ka Peda Bana Dunga’: Himanta Biswas Once Mocked Pawan Khera, Warned Him Of Sending Him To Jail If Elected Again

Value 360 Communications IPO Opens Today Worth ₹42 Crore – Check Price Band, Lot Size, Application Process And Key Details

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Vijay’s TVK Surges Towards Majority as New ‘Jana Nayagan’ emerges, DMK’s Third-Term Dream Crumbles

QUICK LINKS