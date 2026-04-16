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  • Bhooth Bangla Hot Actress Wamiqa Gabbi: Age, Net Worth, Relationship Status, OTT Fame & Secrets Revealed | See Latest Pics

Bhooth Bangla Hot Actress Wamiqa Gabbi: Age, Net Worth, Relationship Status, OTT Fame & Secrets Revealed | See Latest Pics

Wamiqa Gabbi has become one of the most exciting faces in Indian cinema today. From her early days in Punjabi films to becoming a national sensation. She has proven her talent across many OTT. By 2026, her career reached new heights after much awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. Known for her expressive eyes and natural acting, she is often called the “Queen of OTT” due to her massive success on streaming platforms. Whether it’s a serious drama or a fun comedy, Wamiqa’s charm and versatility continue to win hearts all over the country.

Published By: Published: April 16, 2026 15:09:33 IST
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Age and Early Beginnings
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Bhooth Bangla Hot Actress Wamiqa Gabbi: Age, Net Worth, Relationship Status, OTT Fame & Secrets Revealed | See Latest Pics

Age and Early Beginnings

Born on September 29, 1993, in Chandigarh, Wamiqa Gabbi is 32 years old as of 2026. While many recognize her from recent hits, she actually made her screen debut as a child artist at the age of 13 in the iconic film Jab We Met (2007).

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Net Worth in 2026
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Net Worth in 2026

As of early 2026, Wamiqa Gabbi’s estimated net worth is approximately ₹10 crore (around $1.3 million). This wealth is attributed to her prolific work across Hindi, Punjabi, and Malayalam cinema, high-profile web series, and an increasing portfolio of brand endorsements.

Relationship Status
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Relationship Status

Wamiqa Gabbi is currently unmarried and keeps her personal life away from the public eye as she focuses on her growing career in films and web series. The actress has not officially confirmed any relationship. In April 2025 she was seen with a rumoured partner at Mumbai airport which sparked dating speculation but she chose not to comment on it.

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The "Queen of OTT" Fame
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The "Queen of OTT" Fame

Wamiqa’s rise to national prominence is deeply rooted in her successful streak on streaming platforms. Her breakout performance in the period drama Jubilee (2023) and her award-winning role in Khufiya (2023) which earned her a Filmfare OTT Award established her as a versatile actress capable of carrying complex, high stakes narratives.

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Upcoming Secrets and Projects
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Upcoming Secrets and Projects

Her 2026 slate includes the highly anticipated release of Bhooth Bangla on April 10, 2026, where she shares the screen with legends like Tabu and Paresh Rawal. She is also set to star in the ambitious series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom

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