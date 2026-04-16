Bhooth Bangla Hot Actress Wamiqa Gabbi: Age, Net Worth, Relationship Status, OTT Fame & Secrets Revealed | See Latest Pics

Wamiqa Gabbi has become one of the most exciting faces in Indian cinema today. From her early days in Punjabi films to becoming a national sensation. She has proven her talent across many OTT. By 2026, her career reached new heights after much awaited horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla alongside superstar Akshay Kumar. Known for her expressive eyes and natural acting, she is often called the “Queen of OTT” due to her massive success on streaming platforms. Whether it’s a serious drama or a fun comedy, Wamiqa’s charm and versatility continue to win hearts all over the country.