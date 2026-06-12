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Home > Entertainment News > Salman Khan Takes ‘Kala Hiran’ Battle To Delhi HC, Demands Halt On Release

Salman Khan Takes ‘Kala Hiran’ Battle To Delhi HC, Demands Halt On Release

The actor contends that although his name may not be expressly used, the film's posters, promotional content and public statements by those associated with the project make him readily identifiable to viewers.

Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Hiran, Picture credits- @beingsalmankhan and @AmitJaniIND
Salman Khan sends legal notice to Kala Hiran, Picture credits- @beingsalmankhan and @AmitJaniIND

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 15:09 IST

Actor Salman Khan of Bollywood has moved the High Court of Delhi with respect to seeking interim relief on the basis of the making of the movie ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy,’ which according to Salman is an exploitation of his personality rights and may have an adverse impact on both his reputation and judicial processes ongoing due to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

An application under Order XXXIX Rules 1 & 2 of the Civil Procedure Code has been made in a suit that is already pending in the High Court in order to seek ad-interim injunctive relief from producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, the director of the movie, Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey, and others who are involved in the production of the movie.

According to the plea, the film and its promotional material are allegedly inspired by or based on events relating to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving Khan.

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The actor contends that although his name may not be expressly used, the film’s posters, promotional content and public statements by those associated with the project make him readily identifiable to viewers.

The petition states that a poster released in May 2026 depicts a character bearing an alleged resemblance to Khan and wearing a bracelet resembling the actor’s widely recognized blue bracelet, which the plea claims has become uniquely associated with him in public imagination. The application further alleges that the character is shown holding a firearm, despite Khan having been acquitted in proceedings under the Arms Act, 1959, thereby creating what the actor describes as a misleading narrative.

According to Khan, the storyline of the movie seems to revolve around certain cases that continue to be argued and heard in the high court of Rajasthan and Supreme Court. The petition maintains that publishing stories concerning issues still being argued in courts can affect the trial process and his right to a fair trial.

In another part of the plea, Khan mentions news stories and public statements made by the producer Amit Jani about the proposed movie that is apparently made with inspiration from the blackbuck hunting case and dispute between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He further mentions the use of interviews, media coverage and other promotional material for the film which apparently associates him with the film and its making. 

The plea adds that previously, he had already sent a legal notice on April 24, 2026 asking the people involved to stop development and production of this film. Despite this, promotional events took place.

The petition further alleges that certain social media posts made by Amit Jani after receipt of the legal notice sought to publicize the dispute and contained statements that the actor considers defamatory. The application claims that the continued circulation of promotional material and public statements is causing damage to Khan’s reputation and goodwill.

Khan has argued that the film amounts to a violation of his personality and publicity rights, which were recognized and protected by the Delhi High Court in an earlier order dated November 11, 2025. According to the application, the proposed film, its posters, character depictions and promotional content allegedly seek to capitalize on his fame and identity without authorization for commercial gain.

Directions have been prayed for by the actor restraining the defendants from the release, publication, advertisement, or dissemination of any teaser, trailer, poster, or any other promotional material pertaining to Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy and also a direction restraining further production and development of the same until the matter is resolved conclusively.

The respondents involved in the suit are producers Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey, and several others involved with the production and marketing of the movie. Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy is currently under production by the banner of Jani FireFox Films. The creators have always maintained in their official statements that the movie is a creative one and should not be restrained from release.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum

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Salman Khan Takes ‘Kala Hiran’ Battle To Delhi HC, Demands Halt On Release
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Salman Khan Takes ‘Kala Hiran’ Battle To Delhi HC, Demands Halt On Release
Salman Khan Takes ‘Kala Hiran’ Battle To Delhi HC, Demands Halt On Release
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