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Home > Entertainment News > Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections: Director Jeethu Joseph’s critically discussed thriller Drishyam 3 is approaching the final legs of its impressive theatrical run. Reprising his iconic role as the master planner Georgekutty, Mohanlal’s crime drama has solid achievements in its rearview mirror, officially dethroning Vaazha 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. However, entering its fourth week, the box office engine is noticeably running out of steam.

Mohanlal in Drishyam 3, Image Credits- IMDb
Mohanlal in Drishyam 3, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-06-12 12:39 IST

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections: Director Jeethu Joseph’s critically discussed thriller Drishyam 3 is approaching the final legs of its impressive theatrical run. Reprising his iconic role as the master planner Georgekutty, Mohanlal’s crime drama has solid achievements in its rearview mirror, officially dethroning Vaazha 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. However, entering its fourth week, the box office engine is noticeably running out of steam.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 earned ₹26 lakhs net across India on Day 22. With a drop of over 29% from Wednesday’s ₹37 lakhs, the number confirm that footfall has slowed down and the occupancy has settled to single digits. Even with the slowdown, the movie has successfully managed a worldwide gross collection of ₹236.89 crores, placing it inches away from the milestone ₹237 crore mark.

The 22-Day Box Office Trajectory

After a massive opening week that alone made ₹81.95 crore, the film experienced post-weekend drops but regularly rallied during the weekends. While the third weekend saw a minor 30.8% recovery spike, the subsequent fourth-week weekdays have flattened out significantly.
With an Indian net collection of ₹107.96 crores, the film grossed ₹125.24 crore in India. The overseas market has also become a comfortable cushion for the movie, with a collection of almost 50% the global markets grossed ₹111.65 crore taking the total numbers to ₹236.89 crore worldwide. On Thursday, the film ran on a reduced pool of 665 shows nationwide, registering a quiet 8.13% overall occupancy in the primary Malayalam version. Unsurprisingly, home-state Kerala continues to shoulder the remaining weight, generating nearly the entire chunk of daily domestic grosses.

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What is the Story of Drishyam 3?

The third installment shifts away from standard investigative suspense to focus on the heavy emotional, psychological toll of prolonged secrets. Years after outsmarting the authorities, Georgekutty has established himself as a successful cinema producer. On the surface, the family’s life looks entirely peaceful but behind the closed doors, the household is quietly suffocating under anxiety and guilt.

The story addresses the dark reality that violence doesn’t just end with hidden secrets, it actively returns to haunt your relationships and memories. When the unresolved chaos of their past returns to threaten everything, they have built, Georgekutty realizes that his greatest punishment isn’t the threat of going to jail, but the agonizing reality of never being able to live without fear. He is forced to make a difficult but much needed call; he needs to make one final defense like never before to secure his family’s ultimate survival.

ALSO READ: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection Day 6: Varun Dhawan’s Rom-Com Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum
Tags: Box Office CollectionsDrishyam 3mohanlal

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum

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Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum
Drishyam 3 Box Office Collections Day 22: Mohanlal Film Crosses Rs 236 Crore Mark Worldwide, Loses Momentum

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