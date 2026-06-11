FIFA World Cup 2026: How Much Is Shakira Charging For Opening Ceremony? Colombian Singer Returns To Big Stage For Second Time

FIFA 2026 OPENING CEREMONY: FIFA World Cup 2026 is here! And it is breaking new ground from day one. The tournament is taking place on the soil of three different countries, namely the USA, Mexico, and Canada, and hence there are three different ceremonies, three different stadiums, and three huge matches to start with. Amid all the excitement generated by the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony, fans are getting curious over how much FIFA is paying Shakira for her participation. But it’s worth noting that no official sources have disclosed the payment details made to the international pop star for her appearance at the occasion.

How Much Is Shakira Charging For FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony?

What can be more shocking than the following statement? Shakira is performing for free in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. Yes, it’s true. The famous international pop star has declined to take any pay for her performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony. Sources from Global Citizen, while talking to the New York Times, revealed the same.

This is based on the “no-fee” policy which is also applicable to NFL Super Bowl halftime show performances made by Bad Bunny in February 2026 and Kendrick Lamar a year ago. Being recognized in the world by performing in front of millions of people is regarded as an ample form of compensation.

In 2024, the famous singer earned about $2 million from the halftime performance at the Copa America, and that was just a few-minute performance. This time, her performance will be viewed by hundreds of millions of people. Additionally, the pop star decided to donate one dollar from each ticket sale for the upcoming world tour titled “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” to the same charity.

It is not a secret that Shakira has long-standing ties with the football World Cup. The pop artist has already written World Cup anthems “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)” for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and “La La La (Brazil 2014)” for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

How much does Shakira charge for a concert?

The cost for Shakira is usually around $1.3 million to $1.8 million (equivalent to about ₹10 to ₹15 crore) for any private and corporate functions. As far as her live performance fees go, there is variation depending upon where she performs. For instance, her most recent performance in Delhi and Mumbai was priced at between ₹4,000 and ₹34,250.

FIFA Opening Ceremony 2026

Ceremony 1:Mexico City | June 11, 2026

The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. local time (1:30 p.m. ET) in the world-famous Estadio Azteca, prior to the Group A opening match between hosts Mexico and South Africa. The show has been labelled the “most audacious ceremony” in World Cup history, featuring rich tribute to Mexican culture and its native people, while putting the focus on the country’s indigenous and folklore tradition. The headliners will be Shakira and Burna Boy, who will sing the official anthem “Dai Dai”. Joining them will be Alejandro Fernandez, J Balvin, Belinda, Tyla, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, and Mana.

Ceremony 2: Toronto | June 12, 2026

The ceremony in Canada will feature Michael Bublé and Alanis Morissette, who will open the ceremony on June 12 before Canada’s game against Bosnia-Herzegovina. Also taking part in the show will be Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, and Vegedream.

Ceremony 3: Los Angeles | June 12, 2026

Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will perform before the Group A match between the USA and Paraguay in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. newsonair

How to livestream in India

Indian fans can catch all the action live on Unite8 Sports and Zee5.

How to livestream in USA

In America, the coverage is available on FOX and FS1 in English and on Telemundo and Universo in Spanish, with the ceremony available for streaming live for free on Tubi.

The event will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, comprising a total of 104 games among 48 participating teams spread over 12 groups. The final match will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with Shakira, Madonna, and BTS headlining the first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show.

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