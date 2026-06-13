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Home > Entertainment News > Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore

Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore

The true story of Governor’s opening day is the tough battle the film faced with regard to competition in terms of box office logjam.

Governor (PHOTO: IMDB)
Governor (PHOTO: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-06-13 14:09 IST

Governor Box Office Collection: In the financial historical thriller film Governor: The Silent Saviour directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar, featuring Manoj Bajpayee has got off to an impressive start at home with box office collections. Released in theatres in one of the busiest release calendars of the year, the movie managed to earn Rs 90 lakh net in India in its opening day, with gross domestic collections of Rs 1.08 crore.

Considering the busy calendar on the opening day, the niche political drama performed decently to establish its unique audience base.

Governor Box Office Collection Day 1

The true story of Governor’s opening day is the tough battle the film faced with regard to competition in terms of box office logjam. This was because the movie released in theatres in competition with another eight films simultaneously, splitting theatre crowds across the country. These were Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, which earned the top spot with Rs 1.15 crore net, and Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata earning the second position with Rs 1 crore net.

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While functioning within the ambit of a much smaller scale of operations in the form of only 1,427 screen showings throughout the nation than its rival studios, Governor managed to clinch the third slot for a major Bollywood film release and sustained theater occupation at 18.28%.

What is the plot of the Governor film?

Governor: The Silent Saviour moves away from the conventional depiction of politics in cinema and offers a financial battle of the government. The protagonist of the film, A. Ramanan (played by Manoj Bajpayee), is a competent administrator, who finds his inspiration from the former RBI governor, S. Venkitaramanan. The storyline brings us through the tumultuous period of payments problem in 1990.

With foreign currency reserves all but depleted, skyrocketing rates of inflation, and geopolitical repercussions of the Gulf War blocking their lifelines, India was heading towards a national default. The film chronicles how Ramanan has struggled with many a bureaucratic red tape, in trying to save the country from such a grim fate. The most emotionally intense point in the film takes us through one of the most secretive events in Indian history – when India had to airlift over 60 tons of their gold reserves to London and Zurich, for the sole purpose of raising foreign funds.

A cast worth praising

Although an obscure genre like that of a financial thriller never makes it to the list of films that earn big money on day one, Governor is betting on its positive reviews to do so on the second day onwards. Manoj Bajpayee’s performance, wherein he portrays a man who carries the burden of a country’s economy on his shoulders, has received much acclaim.

The foundation of this movie is well-constructed with an ensemble cast, featuring a solid performance by Madhoo Shah as Vandita Ramanan, the wife who helps out her husband in facing the crisis. The character of Deputy Governor C. Rangarajan has been given to Noushad Mohamed Kunju, giving an intellectual edge to the strategy-making process. Adah Sharma is featured as Aditi Verma, a journalist who is trying to unveil the mystery behind the secret gold flight, helping the viewers understand the complicated finance terminology.

With a positive response from multiplex audiences towards the plot and historically accurate details of the film, it is believed that word-of-mouth will help this movie increase its box office collection on Saturdays and Sundays.

ALSO READ:  Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection Day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s 26/11 Film Earns Rs 1.19 Crore On Opening Day

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore
Tags: Governor Box Office CollectionGovernor Box Office Collection Day 1Manoj Bajpayee

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore

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Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore
Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore
Governor Box Office Collection Day 1: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Gets Off To A Slow Start With Rs 1.08 Crore
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