Onion Rates Today (13-June-2026): Check Latest Price As Government Hikes Procurement Rate To Rs 16.50 Per Kg

The Centre has raised the procurement price of onion in its buffer stock scheme to Rs 16.50 per kg, or Rs 1,650 per quintal, w.e.f. June 13, 2026. This is because the government wants to ensure better earnings for the growers of onions as the demands by the farmers for higher prices continue unabated. The new rate takes the place of the former procurement price of Rs 15.80 per kg. The current price in Delhi is around Rs 17 per kg, which would be increased in the coming days. As per reports, the decision follows a review meeting chaired by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on June 12. The meeting focused on strengthening onion procurement operations and ensuring better income support for farmers. Announcing the revision, Joshi said, “Based on prevailing mandi prices and quality requirements for storage-grade onions, the Minimum Assured Procurement Price [MAPP] has been revised to Rs 1,650 per quintal with effect from 13 June 2026.”

Government tweaks procurement formula amid farmer pressure

According to reports, the minister also said the pricing methodology has been refined to make procurement more responsive to changing market conditions. This is the second upward revision in recent months. Earlier, the government had increased the procurement rate to Rs 15.80 per kg from Rs 12.70 per kg, citing market dynamics and the need to safeguard farmer interests.

The procurement for the current season of onions commenced from May 15. The latest official estimates project that the onion production during 2025-26 would be at 307.37 lakh tonnes against 307.67 lakh tonnes during 2024-25.

Farmers continue to seek significantly higher rates

Despite the latest increase, farmers in Maharashtra, the country’s largest onion-producing state, say the revised procurement price remains insufficient. Earlier this week, grower groups demanded a minimum procurement rate of Rs 3,000 per quintal, equivalent to Rs 30 per kg, arguing that cultivation costs have risen sharply.

Reports say that farmers have claimed that procurement rates previously offered by NAFED and NCCF, at around Rs 1,580 per quintal, fell short of market expectations and did not adequately cover production expenses. Highlighting concerns within the farming community, Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association Nashik district president Jaydeep Bhadane said, “Norms have been relaxed, but farmers are still incurring losses. The real question is when onion prices will increase.”

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